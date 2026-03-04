Webinar: DFR and the survival clock: How connected AEDs and drone delivery redefine cardiac arrest response

Date: Thursday, April 2

Time: 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT | 10 a.m. PT

Sudden Cardiac Arrest is fundamentally a time problem. For every minute that passes without CPR and defibrillation, chances of survival decrease by 7-10%. In most communities, law enforcement officers arrive first on the scene, yet historically cardiac arrest response models have left police underutilized in the chain of survival.

This webinar will explore how modern agencies are reframing cardiac arrest as a shared public safety responsibility – integrating law enforcement, connected AEDs, 911 data systems and drone-first response to reduce time to first shock. We’ll examine why cardiac arrest demands a new response model and how law enforcement is uniquely positioned to reduce time to first shock.

We’ll also cover the role of connected AEDs in modern emergency ecosystems and explore the operational case for building connected AED infrastructure, from real-time device visibility to seamless integration with 911 data systems, and why these programs are becoming essential components of modern emergency response.

You’ll also learn how Drone as First Responder (DFR) programs are evolving beyond surveillance to deliver true lifesaving intervention – getting critical equipment on scene faster than ever before. Agencies across the country are already demonstrating measurable impact, improved survival outcomes and strengthened community trust.

Join us to see how an integrated, technology-enabled approach is transforming cardiac arrest response and setting a new standard for public safety.

By joining this webinar, you’ll learn:



The evolution of officer-carried AED programs.



of officer-carried AED programs. Why connected AED infrastructure is essential for modern response systems.



is essential for modern response systems. How to leverage Drone as First Responder (DFR) programs for medical emergencies.



for medical emergencies. Early pilot insights and measurable outcomes.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:



Police chiefs and sheriffs.



EMS chiefs and directors.



Fire chiefs.



911 ECC managers.



Drone program managers.

L - R: Bobby Kimbrough, Luis Figueiredo, Erik Lavigne, Will Akin

Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr. has more than four decades of law enforcement experience and has served as Sheriff of Forsyth County, NC since 2018. He previously worked as a police officer, arson investigator, probation officer and DEA special agent, leading investigations into organized crime, gang violence and drug trafficking. Sheriff Kimbrough is focused on advancing technology, strengthening community relationships and supporting deputy wellness within the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Luis Figueiredo is a law enforcement professional with more than 20 years of experience in criminal investigations, narcotics enforcement and public safety aviation. He serves as a Homeland Security Investigations Task Force Officer with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and as a narcotics detective with the Elizabeth Police Department. Luis is the Chief Pilot and founder of Elizabeth PD’s Unmanned Aerial Systems program, where he pioneered advanced drone operations, including FAA-authorized BVLOS flights in complex airspace. He trains UAS pilots and regularly presents on drone integration for public safety agencies. His work focuses on advancing the safe and effective use of drone technology in modern emergency response.

Erik Lavigne serves as the Vice President of Training & Development at the National Real Time Crime Center Association and is a 19-year law enforcement veteran with deep expertise in training, leadership and use-of-force strategy. He holds a master’s degree in criminology and criminal justice and is recognized by the state of Texas as a Master Peace Officer and a certified TCOLE Instructor. Erik also served on active duty in the United States Air Force from 2006 to 2010 and continues to serve as an IMA reservist military police officer. In addition to his field and training experience, he is the founder and co-host of the podcast “Two Cops One Donut.”

Sheriff Will Akin has more than 30 years of combined experience in the military and law enforcement. Will served in the United States Army beginning in October 1994 and he was honorably discharged in February 2003. He began his law enforcement career when he attended the Arizona Law Enforcement Academy in April 2003. As a Police Advisor in Afghanistan from 2009 to 2012, Will assessed, monitored, advised and mentored local police to ensure law and order were maintained effectively and impartially according to the principles of policing. Will worked closely with the Department of Defense, Department of State, United Nations and his Afghan counterparts to address issues concerning gender and human rights violations and worked toward solutions that were compatible with Afghanistan’s culture. Sheriff Will Akin joined the Clay County Sheriff’s Office upon his return from Afghanistan in January 2013 and served as commander for a variety of divisions before he was elected sheriff. He took office on January 1, 2021, and ran unopposed for his second term, which began January 1, 2025.