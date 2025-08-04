On-demand webinar: Police fleet readiness: A panel discussion on uptime and officer safety

Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!

Modern law enforcement demands more than just vehicle tracking — your fleet must support operational readiness, officer safety and budget control.

Learn how proactive vehicle health monitoring and optimized maintenance scheduling can minimize downtime and maximize unit availability. We examine how vehicle data enhances officer accountability and supports wellness, while reliable network connectivity ensures real-time communication during critical incidents. We also explore how integrating fleet data with broader technology ecosystems can provide a unified, strategic approach to public safety operations.

Every minute your vehicles are down, your community feels it. Learn how connected fleet insights can minimize downtime, improve accountability, and keep your officers mission-ready. In this exclusive panel discussion, you’ll hear directly from Sergeant Jamie Briarton, Fleet Manager, Special Events and Off-Duty Coordinator at the Pensacola Police Department, as he shares how his agency is using fleet data to improve readiness and protect officers. He is joined by public safety experts from T-Mobile and Geotab, who provide practical insights on how reliable connectivity and advanced vehicle data work together to:

● Minimize unplanned downtime and reduce maintenance costs.

● Increase patrol unit availability and maximize fleet ROI.

● Enhance officer safety, wellness and accountability.

● Leverage advanced vehicle health insights for proactive planning.

● Enable seamless, real-time operations through reliable network connectivity.

● Integrate fleet data with broader law enforcement systems for unified decision- making.

WHAT ATTENDEES LIKED FROM THIS PRESENTATION:

“Great interaction and information shared.”

“It was a good presentation that provided some good information.”

“I hadn’t thought of some of the tips the panelists provided, like giving mechanics user access to the telematics systems.”

“This was great!”

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Jim Dudley (Moderator), Jamie Briarton, Chris Ortiz, Nathalie Crewes

James Dudley (moderator) is a 32-year veteran of the San Francisco Police Department where he retired as deputy chief of the Patrol Bureau. He has served as the DC of Special Operations and Liaison to the Department of Emergency Management where he served as Event and Incident Commander for a variety of incidents, operations and emergencies. He has a master’s degree in criminology and social Ecology from the University of California at Irvine. He is currently a member of the Criminal Justice faculty at San Francisco State University, consults on organizational assessments for LE agencies and hosts the Policing Matters podcast for Police1.

Sergeant Jamie Briarton has served the Pensacola Police Department for more than 28 years. As Fleet Manager, he oversees acquisitions, maintenance and logistics to keep the department’s vehicles safe and mission-ready. As Special Events Coordinator, he works with city leaders and organizers to plan and direct police involvement in community events, ensuring both public safety and positive engagement.

Chris Ortiz is a solutions engineer with over 25 years of experience supporting mission-critical communications across public safety and government agencies. He specializes in fleet telematics, AI, LMR interoperability and in-car computing. For the past decade, he’s delivered tailored fleet solutions that enhance coordination, safety, and response. As part of T-Mobile’s Mission Critical Solutions Team, he helps agencies modernize with secure, next-gen wireless technologies.

Nat Crewes is a former police officer from the UK with a background in data analytics and driver training. Nat is part of the Public Sector team at Geotab and as a Business Segment Manager for Public Safety, she works closely with frontline police, corrections, EMS and fire teams, addressing their technological needs.