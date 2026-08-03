NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics

Fleet Management

PSTRAX (1200 x 630 px) (11).png
Technology
Webinar: What a modern towing program actually looks like
Stop wasting time on phone calls and paperwork — Start building a towing program that works
August 03, 2026 03:53 PM
PSTRAX (1200 x 630 px) (6).png
Fleet Management
Webinar: Beyond the build: Patrol vehicles that protect officers and budgets
Turn your fleet investments into stronger performance and greater protection
July 22, 2026 04:21 PM
SPD_Vehicle copy.png
Fleet Management
Photo of the Week: Seattle PD puts officer feedback in the driver’s seat
A longtime partnership with Setina helps the department address vehicle design concerns with officer safety in mind
July 16, 2026 05:35 PM
 · 
Police Photographers
008.jpg
Fleet Management
Overlooked patrol vehicle upfit features that improve safety and performance
Many patrol vehicles already include features that can improve officer safety and vehicle visibility. The key is making sure they’re connected, programmed and used correctly
July 15, 2026 07:22 AM
 · 
Police1 Special Contributors
002.JPG
Fleet Management
Common patrol vehicle lighting mistakes — and how to avoid them
Flash patterns, light placement and mounting decisions all affect how motorists see and respond to emergency vehicles. Here’s how to avoid some of the most common mistakes
July 15, 2026 07:22 AM
 · 
Police1 Special Contributors
IMG_1345.jpeg
Fleet Management
More than just a squad car: Ind. PD launches community outreach vehicle to serve as ‘rolling resource’
Covered in unique designs, the cruiser aims to honor fallen officers, encourage citizens experiencing mental health struggles and open doors to speak with children about policing
July 14, 2026 05:12 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
ChatGPT Image Jul 14, 2026, 02_56_50 PM.png
Fleet Management
Reality check: Does your current patrol vehicle measure up?
Police1 survey results show that while most patrol vehicles get the job done, interior layouts, MDT placement and equipment organization create daily frustrations
July 14, 2026 03:58 PM
 · 
Sarah Calams
ChatGPT Image Jul 14, 2026, 11_25_14 AM.png
Fleet Management
What cops want in their patrol vehicles: More room, better seats and safer storage
Police1 survey results reveal what officers would redesign first, from seating and interior space to equipment access and ballistic protection
July 14, 2026 12:28 PM
 · 
Sarah Calams
FR1 .jpg
Fleet Management
From Tahoes to hybrids: A look at recent police fleet upgrades
SUVs continue to dominate general patrol, while hybrids, EVs and performance cars are finding roles in traffic enforcement and critical incident response
July 13, 2026 04:47 PM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck
P1_Gated_Asset_Vehicle_Capability_Editorial_Promo_Graphics-Hero_Image_1920x1080.jpg
Fleet Management
Patrol vehicle capability check: Is your vehicle up to the job?
Download this practical assessment to identify strengths, uncover gaps and evaluate whether your patrol vehicles are supporting officers on every shift
July 10, 2026 05:23 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
ChatGPT Image Jul 10, 2026, 03_49_30 PM.png
Fleet Management
Inside today’s patrol car: How the officer’s workspace is evolving
The patrol car may look different from the “shop” of a decade ago, but the goal remains the same: supporting the officer behind the wheel
July 10, 2026 04:57 PM
 · 
Sarah Calams
Document.jpg
Fleet Management
Md. police test electric patrol vehicles for frontline use
Hyattsville police are tracking range, charging, call volume and energy use to determine whether EVs can meet daily patrol demands
July 10, 2026 10:23 AM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck
ChatGPT Image Jul 9, 2026, 08_47_42 AM.png
Fleet Management
Vehicles Week survey: Does your current patrol car measure up?
How well does your current patrol vehicle support the realities of today’s job? Take Police1’s anonymous survey and tell us what’s working — and what’s getting in your way
July 09, 2026 09:48 AM
 · 
Police1 Staff
ChatGPT Image Jul 6, 2026, 11_23_35 AM.png
Fleet Management
Vehicles Week survey: If you could redesign your patrol vehicle, what would you change first?
From workspace design and cargo organization to safety and comfort, Police1 is asking officers what works well in today’s patrol vehicles — and what they’d redesign if given the chance
July 06, 2026 12:24 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Picture1.png
Fleet Management Software
Fort Wayne, Indiana strengthens public service with new towing operations software from Autura
Software will empower city officials and local towing operators to better serve the Fort Wayne community
February 13, 2026 04:35 PM
LP NEW PROMO ZONAR JAN 14 (1200 x 630 px).png
Technology
On-demand webinar: Check, verify, protect: Elevate safety with digital inspections
Gordon Graham leads discussion on how app-based vehicle inspections prevent in-the-field failures
December 03, 2025 01:32 PM
Copland
Fleet Management
On-demand webinar: Police fleet readiness: A panel discussion on uptime and officer safety
Learn how fleet data and proactive monitoring can safeguard your most valuable asset — your personnel
August 04, 2025 03:34 PM
Autonomous police vehicle.jpg
VISION
Revolutionizing public safety: The impact of autonomous police fleets on proactive policing
Law enforcement should accept the challenge of marrying autonomous vehicle engineering with innovative public safety tools to enhance crime-fighting
December 11, 2024 10:11 PM
p1-vehicle-equipment.png
Vehicle Accessories
How to buy vehicle equipment (eBook)
Whether it’s a compact car for fuel efficiency or an SUV equipped for tactical operations, each police vehicle type serves a unique role within the broader mission of public safety and law enforcement
May 30, 2024 11:16 AM
Copy of TT Thumbnail Templates (14).jpg
Officer Safety
Safety inspections of patrol cars
Don’t be afraid to regularly take your unit to your city, county or state vehicle maintenance folks to have them check the brake pads and wheel alignment
May 14, 2024 01:48 PM
 · 
Gordon Graham
Screenshot 2024-04-16 104810.png
Watch: Calif. PD rolls out Tesla cruisers
Anaheim police said the Tesla Model Y was selected for its advanced features, such as rapid acceleration, storage capacity and low maintenance requirements
April 16, 2024 10:49 AM
Screenshot 2024-03-15 123955.png
Leadership & Management Software
Mcmtech launches new inspection enhancement to support fire, EMS and law enforcement departments
The new module streamlines processes, ensuring that assessments are performed fully and efficiently while capturing comprehensive, actionable data
March 18, 2024 08:00 AM
FtBraggimage12.jpeg
Fleet Management
Fort Bragg Police Department leads the charge with EV patrol vehicles
Chief Neil Cervenka outlines key considerations from his agency’s journey toward an electric police fleet
December 21, 2023 09:07 PM
second.jpg
TruckVault: Built on values and committed to safeguarding public safety equipment
Meet Mike and Sam, who address in-vehicle storage needs for law enforcement agencies
November 22, 2023 09:44 AM
mach e for lexipol.png
How departments can adapt their police fleets despite current vehicle shortages
Many agencies have resorted to the cannibalization of other vehicles in order to keep their vehicles on patrol
November 03, 2023 04:19 PM
Screenshot 2023-10-06 113329.png
Texas school district creates own police force to be equipped with 9 Tesla cruisers
“The biggest priority here is to make sure our students and staff are safe, and we’re protecting their security at all times,” Eanes ISD Superintendent Jeff Arnett said
October 06, 2023 11:37 AM
2024-chevrolet-blazer-ev-police-pursuit-vehicle-301.jpg
Vehicles
Watch: Officers review Chevy’s Blazer EV PPV, its first-ever electric pursuit vehicle
The Blazer EV PPV will make its debut in early 2024; what are your first impressions of the vehicle?
August 10, 2023 01:43 PM
Take home cars.png
Fleet Management Software
‘Long time coming': N.C. police assign first 10 vehicles in take-home car program
The take-home car program is one improvement the city government has provided to the Greensboro Police Department in order to drive recruiting efforts
July 08, 2023 10:28 AM
pittsburghpatrol.png
Patrol Vehicles
Pittsburgh’s public safety, public works vehicle fleets in ‘dire straits’
“We’re duct-taping and bubble-gumming things together,” public safety director Lee Schmidt said
May 25, 2023 02:29 PM
MOST POPULAR
cargrantfunding.JPG
  1. Outside-the-box funding for police fleets
  2. Is your PD considering an electric vehicle purchase? This chief answers FAQs about Tesla Model Y squad
  3. Going green: Integrating hybrid vehicles into your agency
  4. The economic advantages of electric vehicles
  5. Why the SUV has become the new standard for patrol vehicles