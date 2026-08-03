Fleet Management
Stop wasting time on phone calls and paperwork — Start building a towing program that works
Turn your fleet investments into stronger performance and greater protection
A longtime partnership with Setina helps the department address vehicle design concerns with officer safety in mind
Many patrol vehicles already include features that can improve officer safety and vehicle visibility. The key is making sure they’re connected, programmed and used correctly
Flash patterns, light placement and mounting decisions all affect how motorists see and respond to emergency vehicles. Here’s how to avoid some of the most common mistakes
More than just a squad car: Ind. PD launches community outreach vehicle to serve as ‘rolling resource’
Covered in unique designs, the cruiser aims to honor fallen officers, encourage citizens experiencing mental health struggles and open doors to speak with children about policing
Police1 survey results show that while most patrol vehicles get the job done, interior layouts, MDT placement and equipment organization create daily frustrations
Police1 survey results reveal what officers would redesign first, from seating and interior space to equipment access and ballistic protection
SUVs continue to dominate general patrol, while hybrids, EVs and performance cars are finding roles in traffic enforcement and critical incident response
Download this practical assessment to identify strengths, uncover gaps and evaluate whether your patrol vehicles are supporting officers on every shift
The patrol car may look different from the “shop” of a decade ago, but the goal remains the same: supporting the officer behind the wheel
Hyattsville police are tracking range, charging, call volume and energy use to determine whether EVs can meet daily patrol demands
How well does your current patrol vehicle support the realities of today’s job? Take Police1’s anonymous survey and tell us what’s working — and what’s getting in your way
From workspace design and cargo organization to safety and comfort, Police1 is asking officers what works well in today’s patrol vehicles — and what they’d redesign if given the chance
Software will empower city officials and local towing operators to better serve the Fort Wayne community
Gordon Graham leads discussion on how app-based vehicle inspections prevent in-the-field failures
Learn how fleet data and proactive monitoring can safeguard your most valuable asset — your personnel
Law enforcement should accept the challenge of marrying autonomous vehicle engineering with innovative public safety tools to enhance crime-fighting
Whether it’s a compact car for fuel efficiency or an SUV equipped for tactical operations, each police vehicle type serves a unique role within the broader mission of public safety and law enforcement
Don’t be afraid to regularly take your unit to your city, county or state vehicle maintenance folks to have them check the brake pads and wheel alignment
Anaheim police said the Tesla Model Y was selected for its advanced features, such as rapid acceleration, storage capacity and low maintenance requirements
The new module streamlines processes, ensuring that assessments are performed fully and efficiently while capturing comprehensive, actionable data
Chief Neil Cervenka outlines key considerations from his agency’s journey toward an electric police fleet
Meet Mike and Sam, who address in-vehicle storage needs for law enforcement agencies
Many agencies have resorted to the cannibalization of other vehicles in order to keep their vehicles on patrol
“The biggest priority here is to make sure our students and staff are safe, and we’re protecting their security at all times,” Eanes ISD Superintendent Jeff Arnett said
The Blazer EV PPV will make its debut in early 2024; what are your first impressions of the vehicle?
The take-home car program is one improvement the city government has provided to the Greensboro Police Department in order to drive recruiting efforts
“We’re duct-taping and bubble-gumming things together,” public safety director Lee Schmidt said
MOST POPULAR
- Outside-the-box funding for police fleets
- Is your PD considering an electric vehicle purchase? This chief answers FAQs about Tesla Model Y squad
- Going green: Integrating hybrid vehicles into your agency
- The economic advantages of electric vehicles
- Why the SUV has become the new standard for patrol vehicles