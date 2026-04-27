Foster and Freeman-Forensics

About Foster + Freeman

Foster+Freeman design and manufacture market-leading systems for the forensic examination of questioned documents, the detection and enhancement of latent fingerprints, and for the elemental analysis of trace evidence including glass fragments, suspect fibers, illicit drugs, gunshot residues, and other materials of forensic interest.

Established in 1978, Foster + Freeman Ltd. has become one of the foremost forensic science equipment suppliers in the world. Our customers include all major police, forensic science laboratories as well as government agencies, commercial and private organizations, homeland security, immigration authorities and security printers.