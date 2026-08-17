Protecting the Families Behind the Frontline.
Frontline Family Coverage was founded by first responders who understand firsthand how important reliable health insurance is—not just for the person serving, but for the family standing behind them. Our mission is simple: help first responders find health coverage options that protect the people who matter most.
We specialize in helping active and retired first responders navigate the often-complicated world of dependent health insurance. Whether you’re looking for more affordable coverage for a spouse or children, preparing for a child to age off a plan at 26, helping a parent or sibling find coverage, or planning for the transition into retirement, our team is here to help you understand your options.
We believe good employer-sponsored benefits are valuable, and our goal is not to replace coverage that works. In many cases, we help families explore whether separate coverage for dependents may make sense while the employee keeps the benefits they’ve earned.
Frontline Family Coverage provides personalized guidance from licensed health insurance professionals who take the time to understand your family’s needs, budget, doctors, prescriptions, and priorities.
You protect your community. We’re here to help protect your family.
Frontline Family Coverage was founded by first responders who understand firsthand how important reliable health insurance is—not just for the person serving, but for the family standing behind them. Our mission is simple: help first responders find health coverage options that protect the people who matter most.
We specialize in helping active and retired first responders navigate the often-complicated world of dependent health insurance. Whether you’re looking for more affordable coverage for a spouse or children, preparing for a child to age off a plan at 26, helping a parent or sibling find coverage, or planning for the transition into retirement, our team is here to help you understand your options.
We believe good employer-sponsored benefits are valuable, and our goal is not to replace coverage that works. In many cases, we help families explore whether separate coverage for dependents may make sense while the employee keeps the benefits they’ve earned.
Frontline Family Coverage provides personalized guidance from licensed health insurance professionals who take the time to understand your family’s needs, budget, doctors, prescriptions, and priorities.
You protect your community. We’re here to help protect your family.
Address: 101 S Grand Ave, Orlando, Florida
Main Phone Number: 407-819-5995
Contact email: Admin@FrontlineFamilyCoverage.com