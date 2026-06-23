Gratitude Initiative (GI) is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to supporting the children and families of those who serve our nation and communities. Founded in 2013, GI has spent more than a decade helping military and veteran families navigate the transition from high school to college, career, and life success.
In 2026, GI expanded its mission to include the children of full-time law enforcement officers, as well as the children of officers killed or injured in the line of duty.
GI provides the most comprehensive college and career counseling, PSAT/SAT/ACT test prep, and financial aid counseling program available today, free of charge to the families we serve. The GI College Success Academy is open to students in grades 8-12, with support through college graduation. Students receive personalized guidance, educational resources, and mentoring designed to help them succeed academically, professionally, and personally.
Students who successfully complete program requirements may also apply for scholarship opportunities to help support their higher education goals.
To learn more about Gratitude Initiative or apply for the College Success Academy, visit www.gratitudeinitiative.org.
In 2026, GI expanded its mission to include the children of full-time law enforcement officers, as well as the children of officers killed or injured in the line of duty.
GI provides the most comprehensive college and career counseling, PSAT/SAT/ACT test prep, and financial aid counseling program available today, free of charge to the families we serve. The GI College Success Academy is open to students in grades 8-12, with support through college graduation. Students receive personalized guidance, educational resources, and mentoring designed to help them succeed academically, professionally, and personally.
Students who successfully complete program requirements may also apply for scholarship opportunities to help support their higher education goals.
To learn more about Gratitude Initiative or apply for the College Success Academy, visit www.gratitudeinitiative.org.
Address: 4601 Saint Amand Circle, Suite 101
Zip Code: 76126
Location: Fort Worth, TX
Main Phone Number: 817-200-7465