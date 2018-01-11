Trump signs mental health bill for police officers

By Police1 Staff

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump signed a mental health bill intended to help law enforcement officers struggling with mental health issues.

WANE reports that Trump signed the Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act after it passed the Senate Tuesday. The law will make grants available to initiate peer mentoring pilot programs.

The bill will also help develop resources for mental health providers on the specific challenges that LEOs face. It will also take a look into the effectiveness of crisis hotlines and annual mental health checks.

“I think it can help our police officers. the men and women in blue, brown or green when they have a mental health challenges that there will be somebody to talk to,” said Sen. Donnelly, who co-authored the bill. “This legislation will make sure that our officers can be able to be part of a peer program basically where other Fort Wayne officers can help them and other Allen county officers can help them.”

Under the bill, the Departments of Defense, Justice and Veteran Affairs will also be directed to confer about the existing mental health practices and services being used by the DoD and VA that could be adopted by LE agencies.