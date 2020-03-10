REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
i2c Technologies

At i2c Technologies, we design cutting-edge network video surveillance solutions for law enforcement.

Our deployable video surveillance units seamlessly integrate AXIS Communications high-definition cameras, advanced video management software, and onboard video storage in rugged, covert and overt housings.

Our law enforcement customers appreciate the quality of the video captured with our deployable units and the fact that they can easily retrieve and share video “on the fly”.

Each deployable unit utilizes AXIS Camera Station, is easy to use and allows users to search through hours of recordings in mere minutes. Video recordings can be retrieved from the field and exported to you directly without physically accessing the unit.

Every i2c Technologies deployable video surveillance unit comes with a full one-year warranty, and you can keep your unit like new, year after year, with our affordable extended service agreements which cover all parts, labor, support and software upgrades.

i2c Technologies is an AXIS Communications Solution Gold Partner, which allows us to get the best pricing on AXIS products and pass that savings on to you.

Contact us today and find out why we’ve become a leading supplier of deployable video surveillance for law enforcement, with hundreds of units in use throughout the country.


Address: 413 Applegrove St. N.W.
Zip Code: 44720
Location: NORTH CANTON, Ohio
Main Phone Number: (888) 422-7749
Contact email: jdoak@i2ctech.com
FEATURED PRODUCTS
i2c - VPMax Pole Camera System
i2c - VX400 Covert Pole Camera
i2c - TR360 Mobile Surveillance Trailer
i2c - QT400 TACTICAL CAMERA KIT
Video Surveillance
Why the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act may force you to rethink your video surveillance plans
March 10, 2020 03:11 PM
 · 
Ron LaPedis
Spotlight: i2c Technologies, industry-leading video surveillance solutions
June 28, 2018 11:19 AM
 · 
Police1 Sponsors
Video Surveillance
How to use video surveillance camera systems to monitor crime hot spots
June 26, 2018 06:23 PM
 · 
Ron LaPedis
QT400 Covert Camera Kit for Law Enforcement
September 24, 2019 11:32 AM
Cameras & Surveillance
Covert and Multi-Camera Video Surveillance Units for Law Enforcement
January 17, 2019 03:13 PM
Benefits of On-Site Storage by Jeff Doak, President i2c Technologies
October 25, 2022 09:19 AM
Video Surveillance
i2c Technologies offers new Axis anti-ligature surveillance camera for high-risk inmate monitoring
April 21, 2020 02:27 PM
Body Cameras
i2c Technologies to offer new Axis Communications body worn camera solution
April 21, 2020 02:18 PM
Cameras & Surveillance
i2c Technologies Unveils New Low-Priced VX400 Covert Pole Camera System
December 05, 2019 04:37 PM
