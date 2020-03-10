At i2c Technologies, we design cutting-edge network video surveillance solutions for law enforcement.
Our deployable video surveillance units seamlessly integrate AXIS Communications high-definition cameras, advanced video management software, and onboard video storage in rugged, covert and overt housings.
Our law enforcement customers appreciate the quality of the video captured with our deployable units and the fact that they can easily retrieve and share video “on the fly”.
Each deployable unit utilizes AXIS Camera Station, is easy to use and allows users to search through hours of recordings in mere minutes. Video recordings can be retrieved from the field and exported to you directly without physically accessing the unit.
Every i2c Technologies deployable video surveillance unit comes with a full one-year warranty, and you can keep your unit like new, year after year, with our affordable extended service agreements which cover all parts, labor, support and software upgrades.
i2c Technologies is an AXIS Communications Solution Gold Partner, which allows us to get the best pricing on AXIS products and pass that savings on to you.
Contact us today and find out why we’ve become a leading supplier of deployable video surveillance for law enforcement, with hundreds of units in use throughout the country.