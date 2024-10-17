Safe Fleet unveils expanded law enforcement ecosystem at the 2024 IACP annual conference

PRESS RELEASE

BOSTON — Safe Fleet, a leader in fleet safety solutions, introduces three new products to its Law Enforcement Technology ‘Patrol-Ready’ Ecosystem. These improved solutions - Safe Fleet FOCUS Interview Room, Safe Fleet Redact, and Safe Fleet Holster Activation are designed to bolster law enforcement workflows, enhancing both officer safety and operational efficiency. These products will be showcased at the upcoming International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Conference at booth #1344 from October 19th to 22nd.

Empowering Law Enforcement with the Right Tools

“At Safe Fleet, our goal is to provide law enforcement agencies with tools that not only ensure officer safety but also optimize workflows and maintain public trust,” says Mike Hagan, Senior VP, Passenger Transportation, Law & Waste.

“Safe Fleet’s ecosystem is tailored to the growing needs of law enforcement agencies, allowing for more secure and efficient evidence management.” Mike Hagan, Senior VP, Passenger Transportation, Law & Waste

Enhancing Evidence Capture and Management

The Safe Fleet FOCUS Interview Room is a solution for managing critical interview footage. It offers law enforcement personnel instant access to live-streamed, secure video, ensuring that crucial evidence is captured and preserved. Integrated with Nexus Cases, Courier, and Cloud Storage, this tool ensures top-notch chain-of-custody management, enhancing the reliability of evidence in investigative processes.

Secure and Efficient Video Redaction

Safe Fleet Redact addresses the need for quick, secure redaction of sensitive information from video evidence. Using cloud-hosted technology, the system automatically redacts faces, license plates, and other identifying features, protecting the privacy of individuals while maintaining transparency. This tool saves agencies time and reduces operational costs by streamlining processes and freeing up resources for other critical tasks.

Hands-Free, Smart Activation for Officer Safety

Safe Fleet Holster Activation takes body camera technology to a new level by automating camera activation the moment an officer unholsters a firearm or conducted energy weapon. This hands-free technology eliminates the need for manual activation, ensuring that no key moments are missed in critical, high-pressure situations. By optimizing safety and improving workflow, Holster Activation empowers officers to focus on their immediate tasks with added confidence.

A Commitment to Safety and Innovation

“These products are designed to make a tangible difference in law enforcement operations,” added Mark Griffin, VP, of Law Enforcement. “They not only address the challenges officers face on the job but also strengthen the public’s trust in the integrity of their work. From hands-free evidence capture to privacy protection, these solutions provide the support that law enforcement professionals need.”

Safe Fleet invites IACP attendees to visit their booth and experience these innovations firsthand as well as its core Body Camera, In-car Video with ALPR and Nexus Evidence Management Platform. With Safe Fleet FOCUS Interview Room, Safe Fleet Redact, and Safe Fleet Holster Activation, the future of law enforcement technology is here.

About Safe Fleet

Safe Fleet is a leader in fleet safety solutions, offering innovative products that enhance officer safety, operational efficiency, and transparency. Safe Fleet is changing how police departments and public safety agencies capture critical evidence, streamline workflows, and maintain public trust. Our FOCUS video capture (Body Cameras and In-car Video System with ALPR), NEXUS digital evidence management platform, and custom vehicle upfit services are designed to help agencies get ‘Patrol-Ready’. For more information, visit https://www.safefleet.net/markets/law-enforcement-military/law-enforcement/.