Getac forges a new relationship with T-Mobile to certify rugged devices on the T-Mobile network

IRVINE, Calif. — Today, Getac Technology Corporation (“Getac”), a leader in rugged computing and mobile video solutions, announced a strategic relationship with T-Mobile to deliver enhanced connectivity solutions across a wide range of industries. Through this collaboration, together the companies will deliver solutions that increase productivity, operational efficiency, and real-time communication for organizations and professionals in unpredictable environments, where downtime or communication gaps can lead to costly delays or safety risks.

T-Mobile certified body-worn camera (BC-04) for public safety markets who require personal safety. S510 Rugged laptop certified on T-Mobile markets that include public safety, enterprise, and DoD.

This increased connectivity will be particularly impactful in industries such as public safety, where first responders require uninterrupted communication in emergencies; in manufacturing, where real-time data is essential for monitoring equipment and optimizing production; and in fleet services, where connectivity plays a key role in fleet management, field ticketing, and data entry for critical reports requiring immediate attention.

Maximized Productivity and Efficiency

Combining Getac’s proven expertise in creating durable, high-performance computing solutions with T-Mobile’s advanced and expansive 5G network, helps ensure that critical tasks can be performed – whether it’s in remote construction sites, disaster zones where emergency response teams need to coordinate in real time, or industrial manufacturing plants where monitoring and automation are essential to maintain safety and productivity.

Beyond just enhancing connectivity, this collaboration optimizes overall device performance, allowing users to run complex applications, access real-time data through network-driven priority and preemption (available on qualifying plans), and communicate seamlessly, all while maintaining the resilience and reliability of Getac’s rugged devices. The result is a solution that not only helps organizations maintain continuity in critical operations but also enables them to innovate and push the boundaries of what’s possible in extreme conditions.

“Connectivity is undeniably crucial for professionals operating devices in the most challenging environments, and we believe this relationship with T-Mobile will provide our customers with the network reliability and enhanced data speeds they require to be more efficient,” said Mike McMahon, President of Getac North America. “With this certification from T-Mobile, Getac is proud to offer unmatched solutions that guarantee both safety and reliable connectivity, regardless of the conditions. We look forward to our continued work and what we can accomplish together in the future.”

