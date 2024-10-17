Utility Inc. introduces breakthrough public safety solutions and vision for the future at IACP 2024

PRESS RELEASE

ATLANTA — Utility, Inc., a leader in public safety technology, will showcase its latest innovations at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) conference in Boston, taking place October 19-22. At Booth #2339, Utility will unveil new product offerings and introduce its vision for the future of law enforcement technology through a strategic alliance of sister technologies. Together, these solutions form a unified platform that is setting the gold standard for public safety.

Unified Innovation

Through three acquisitions earlier this year, Utility has created more than just a collection of brands; it has built a cohesive, innovative unit working together to provide seamless, world-class public safety solutions. Each sister brand – SOMA Global, STRAX Intelligence Group, and Kologik – contributes to a suite of holistic offerings, providing unmatched expertise in critical areas like body-worn and fixed cameras, computer-aided dispatch, automatic license plate recognition (ALPR), real-time crime centers, digital evidence, jail, and records management, and more.

“We’re not just advancing technology – we’re shaping the future of public safety by solving the real-world challenges agencies face every day,” said Michael Nark, President and CEO of Utility and its portfolio. “Our collective strength delivers transformative solutions that enhance transparency, situational awareness, and operational efficiency. We’re pushing the boundaries of innovation to set the gold standard in public safety.”

As public safety moves toward greater integration, real-time intelligence, and streamlined operations, Utility’s platform offers scalability and future-proof technologies that adapt to the evolving needs of law enforcement agencies, ensuring they stay ahead of the curve.

Ready to Launch: New Products

Expanding its popular EOS line of body-worn cameras, Utility will launch its newest hardware, EOS EXO S-1, at IACP 2024. The S-1 is built for durability, utilizes an external mount form factor and is tailored to fit a wide range of law enforcement needs. The reliable and easy-to-use EXO S-1 is versatile for tactical scenarios requiring quick attachment, adjustment, and removal.

“The EOS EXO S-1 is a great addition to our portfolio of body cameras. It features a hot-swappable battery, wireless connectivity, and a rugged, compact design to deliver an efficient, easy-to-use camera for demanding law enforcement professionals,” said Raymond Harrison, Utility’s Vice President of Product Management. “We are pleased to offer a choice of body-worn cameras and form factors to best meet the evidence capture needs of law enforcement.”

Like all Utility cameras, the EOS EXO S-1 is fully interoperable with ROCKET by Utility™, in-car video and communication system and POLARIS by Utility™ digital evidence management platform. This robust integration provides tremendous efficiency for law enforcement, allowing for real-time incident management, rapid video accessibility, robust evidence management, and end-to-end data security.

During IACP 2024, Utility also will highlight the recent launch of PULSAR by Utility™’s Fixed option, an ALPR solution that enhances evidence collection and analysis for law enforcement agencies. ALPR systems provide crucial support for agencies as they deliver continuous, automated capture of license plate and vehicle characteristics, enabling rapid identification of vehicles of interest, immediate alerting, and enhancing investigative efficiency. This real-time capability helps agencies quickly apprehend suspects and recover stolen property, enhancing community safety.

All PULSAR options – fixed, mobile and portable – can be analyzed within one robust tool allowing investigators to search by proximity, time, make, model, color, plate and more. PULSAR is fully integrated with POLARIS for seamless evidence transfer to cases and overall digital evidence management. PULSAR offers a flexible data retention policy and data sharing with other agencies.

John Boyd, Utility’s Manager of Law Enforcement Relations, stated: “At Utility, we know ALPR technology is vital in investigations, as over 70 percent of all crimes involve a vehicle. PULSAR Fixed provides law enforcement with critical insights and real-time data, significantly reducing response times and increasing the likelihood of successful outcomes.”

On the Roadmap: AI Reporting

Utility is extending POLARIS to deliver an advanced report writing tool leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to automate and streamline police reporting. The capability is actively being trialed with law enforcement users allowing officers to draft and submit reports faster and more accurately, reducing administrative burden and saving substantial time and effort.

IACP attendees can visit Utility, SOMA, STRAX, and Kologik at Booth #2339 to learn more about new offerings, experience live product demonstrations, and participate in one-on-one consultations with the chance to receive exclusive prizes and limited-edition swag. To book a personalized 15-minute session, visit utility.com/iacp2024.

About Utility

Utility specializes in advanced technology solutions tailored for the vital work of first responders and public safety professionals. With a concentrated focus on law enforcement, Utility’s reach extends to correctional institutions, educational campuses, and legal practitioners within county and municipal jurisdictions. Utility offers a robust digital evidence management system that centralizes body-worn cameras, in-car videos, and automatic license plate recognition technologies. This innovative platform fosters efficiency and integration in evidence handling, promoting enhanced legal outcomes and community protection.

Based in Decatur, Georgia, Utility is committed to pioneering solutions that support the heroes on the front lines and is proud to partner with sister brands including SOMA Global, STRAX Intelligence Group, and Kologik to bring unified innovation to the public safety sector. For an in-depth look at Utility’s contributions to public safety, visit LinkedIn or utility.com.