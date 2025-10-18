Safe Fleet to debut next-gen body camera, in-car video system and violation detection technology

PRESS RELEASE

DENVER — Safe Fleet, a leader in fleet safety and evidence management solutions, is unveiling new additions to its Patrol-Ready Law Enforcement Ecosystem at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Annual Conference: the FOCUS X3 LTE-connected Body Camera and the FOCUS H3 In-Car Video System, designed for seamless ecosystem integration. Engineered for the field and made to perform under pressure, these solutions elevate officer safety, operational efficiency, and transparency — without adding complexity or cost.

Safe Fleet will also showcase its Violation Detection Suite—proven enforcement technologies that empower the law enforcement community with real-time, automated tools to detect, document, and review traffic violations with precision.

“At Safe Fleet, we take our role as a technology partner to law enforcement seriously,” said Mike Hagan, President – Passenger Transportation, Law & Waste. “The FOCUS X3 and H3 systems are purpose-built to deliver real value with minimal complexity—empowering officers to work more efficiently, transparently, and safely. We’re committed to listening to what law enforcement professionals truly need and designing technology they can rely on in the moments that matter most.”

FOCUS X3 Body Camera: Built for the shift, designed for the mission

The FOCUS X3 Body Camera is more than just a device—it’s a dependable workhorse built for the realities of modern policing. With LTE-connected performance, live streaming, priority evidence uploads, and remote alerts, it keeps officers informed and protected in real time. Simultaneous local recording and cloud upload ensure critical footage is always secure. Designed for full-shift reliability, the X3 delivers full shift reliability, automatic activation via sensor-based triggers, and seamless vehicle integration.

FOCUS H3 In-Car Video System: Intelligence on the move

The FOCUS H3 In-Car Video System is an end-to-end solution engineered to capture every critical moment with clarity and confidence. Featuring HD video, trigger-based recording, and integrated ALPR, it delivers exactly the functionality officers need—streamlined and effective. With secure cloud upload, FailSafe recording, and seamless back-office integration, the H3 streamlines workflows without adding complexity. Designed for flexibility and built on a predictable pricing model, it’s a powerful, accessible solution for agencies of all sizes.

“These launches represent a meaningful step forward in how agencies capture, manage, and protect digital evidence,” said Mark Griffin, Vice President of Law Enforcement. “Every feature in the FOCUS X3 and H3 was developed with officer safety and operational efficiency in mind — helping departments stay focused on the mission, not the technology.”

Expanding enforcement beyond patrol vehicles

Safe Fleet is also showcasing its Violation Detection Suite to the law enforcement community for the first time at IACP. This includes the Stop Arm Violation Enforcement System™ (SAVES) and ClearLane™ Bus Lane Enforcement – automated solutions designed to extend traffic enforcement capabilities beyond traditional patrol operations. SAVES empowers agencies to automatically detect and capture illegal passings of stopped school buses, generating comprehensive evidence packages that support citation and enforcement. ClearLane supports enforcement of dedicated bus lane bylaws, helping reduce congestion and improve traffic flow while minimizing the need for manual intervention. These systems offer law enforcement new tools to enforce safety laws more effectively with fewer resources.

Experience the full patrol-ready ecosystem at IACP 2025

Safe Fleet invites IACP 2025 attendees to visit Booth #1013 from October 18–21 for an exclusive first look at the FOCUS X3 and H3. Attendees will also experience Safe Fleet’s complete Patrol-Ready Ecosystem — including digital evidence management, holster-activated recording, automated redaction, interview room solutions, ALPR, and stop-arm violation enforcement.

Live demos and expert walkthroughs will show how these connected technologies work together to reduce friction, improve transparency, and support safer, smarter policing.

About Safe Fleet

Safe Fleet designs law enforcement technology with a focus on usability, reliability, and cost-efficiency. The company’s solutions are built to meet the practical needs of officers in the field—streamlining deployment, reducing operational complexity, and supporting safer, more transparent policing.

Safe Fleet is a trusted leader in connected safety solutions for law enforcement. Through its Patrol-Ready Ecosystem, Safe Fleet equips agencies with the tools they need to protect officers, preserve truth, and strengthen public trust. With a focus on seamless integration and real-world performance, Safe Fleet helps departments serve their communities with confidence and integrity.

Learn more at https://www.safefleet.net/markets/law-enforcement-military/law-enforcement.