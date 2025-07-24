How a secure cloud-based platform is changing digital evidence management

Content provided by Safe Fleet

Today’s public safety landscape demands more from digital infrastructure — more security, more scalability and more efficiency. For law enforcement agencies tasked with handling ever-growing volumes of digital evidence, the challenge is not just about storage, but about managing that data reliably, securely and cost-effectively.

Enter Safe Fleet Nexus, a purpose-built digital evidence management platform designed to evolve with your agency’s needs. From body-worn camera footage to in-car video and license plate recognition data, Nexus delivers a unified, intuitive solution to keep your team connected, your evidence secure and your operations moving at the speed of justice.

Download the white paper to see how Safe Fleet Nexus can streamline your agency’s digital evidence workflows and enhance operational readiness.