Imprivata - Cybersecurity Grant Assistance Program

About Imprivata

Imprivata helps law enforcement, corrections, emergency communications, and other public safety agencies securely access critical systems while meeting CJIS and cybersecurity requirements. Imprivata’s identity and access management solutions support passwordless authentication, multi-factor authentication, privileged access security, and secure access to shared devices—helping agencies improve security, efficiency, and compliance. For more information, visit CJIS Compliance | Imprivata

Featured Solutions

Imprivata is the digital identity company for mission- and life-critical industries. Public safety agencies rely on Imprivata to provide fast, secure access to applications, workstations, and mobile devices while protecting sensitive criminal justice information. Imprivata solutions help reduce password-related delays, strengthen cybersecurity, improve user accountability, and support CJIS compliance initiatives.