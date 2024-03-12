Why is the Vehicle & Image Intelligence Law Enforcement Training Academy moving, and is VIILEA.org shutting down? Motorola Solutions is consolidating multiple training platforms into a single, centralized Learning Center to provide a unified experience with access to a wider catalog of MSI curriculum, including Critical Communications, CommandCenter, and Video Security. The VIILEA.org platform is not disappearing; only the on-demand Vehicle & Image Intelligence Law Enforcement Training Academy is migrating to the Learning Center.

When is the migration happening, and will there be any downtime? The target go-live date for the Learning Center is Dec 7, 2026. To ensure accurate data migration, there will be a 72-hour freeze immediately preceding go-live, making the current Academy inaccessible starting Dec 4, 2026. During this 72-hour window, Vehicle Intelligence training content will not be accessible in either system.

Do I need to create a new account, and how do I log in for the first time? Starting Dec 7, 2026, visitnulllearningcenter.motorolasolutions.com to access the system:



Existing MSI Users (e.g., Customer Hub): No new account is needed, as your training history will automatically link to your existing profile. Simply log in with your current authenticated email address and password.



No new account is needed, as your training history will automatically link to your existing profile. Simply log in with your current authenticated email address and password. New MSI Users: An account will be automatically created for you using your email address. Before Dec 7, 2026, watch for an email with the subject line “Action Required: Set Up Your Motorola Solutions Learning Center Account” and click “Complete Registration” to review your details and finish setting up your account.

Will my completed training records (transcripts) be moved? Yes, your completed course history will be migrated to the MSI Learning Center if you have been active in the Academy at any point since January 1, 2023.

What happens if I am in the middle of a course during the migration? In-progress training will not maintain its status. Any course that is not 100% complete by Dec 3, 2026, will reset to “Not Started” in the new system, so finishing any active courses before that date is strongly recommended.

WHAT IS VEHICLE & IMAGE INTELLIGENCE TRAINING ON-DEMAND?

Vehicle & Image Intelligence Training Academy is an online on-demand learning program to help you learn more about the tools that will enhance your investigations. These courses can be completed at your own pace and offer a comprehensive look into how the technologies can be applied into the investigative process.

WHAT KIND OF CONTENT IS IN THE ACADEMY?

VehicleManager Introduction & User Account Management Course, VehicleManager 101 & VehicleManager 202

Basics & advanced uses of the tools

Documentation such as user guides, installation guides, & hardware guides

Videos and module walkthroughs

New courses on other LEARN features constantly added

HOW CAN CURRENT LEARN USERS ACCESS IT?

The VSLEA Training On-Demand button can be found at www.vslea.org

Once clicked, Users will see the VSLEA Training On-Demand login page

If you already have a VehicleManager Login, click on Login with VehicleManager. Enter your VehicleManager username & password to automatically login into the Vehicle & Image Intelligence Training Academy.

If you do not have a VehicleManager Login, click on New to LEARN? Register for on-demand training here

If unable to access Vehicle & Image Intelligence Training Academy, users should fill out the registration request form.



WHAT DO I RECEIVE FOR COMPLETING A COURSE?

You will receive a certificate upon completion of each course.

HOW DO AGENCY MANAGERS VERIFY COMPLETED TRAINING?

All Users must provide their training certificate to their respective agency managers.

Agency Managers can also receive completion reports or place their users on a Learning Plan. Reach out to VIITraining@motorolasolutions.com

WHO CAN I CONTACT IF I HAVE AN ISSUE?