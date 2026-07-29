INFORCE lights deliver the quality and strength that people expect from a proud American company.
Each INFORCE light is tested to MIL-STD-810H, the U.S. military’s environmental engineering standard, across high temperature, low temperature, salt fog, aggravated humidity, and immersion, in addition to the shock and vibration testing built into every design. That standard exists because the conditions officers, service members, and armed citizens operate in rarely resemble a controlled environment, and a light that has not been tested against heat, cold, moisture, and submersion is a light nobody has verified will work when it matters.
INFORCE lights are assembled and built in Mansfield, Texas, where our team keeps direct oversight over every stage of production. We back that work with a lifetime warranty, a commitment we can make because we have already put every light through conditions most owners will never encounter.
Waterproof, shockproof, and constructed from rugged MIL-SPEC materials, INFORCE is committed to delivering the most intuitive and high-performing lights that industry professionals and enthusiasts expect.
Each INFORCE light is tested to MIL-STD-810H, the U.S. military’s environmental engineering standard, across high temperature, low temperature, salt fog, aggravated humidity, and immersion, in addition to the shock and vibration testing built into every design. That standard exists because the conditions officers, service members, and armed citizens operate in rarely resemble a controlled environment, and a light that has not been tested against heat, cold, moisture, and submersion is a light nobody has verified will work when it matters.
INFORCE lights are assembled and built in Mansfield, Texas, where our team keeps direct oversight over every stage of production. We back that work with a lifetime warranty, a commitment we can make because we have already put every light through conditions most owners will never encounter.
Waterproof, shockproof, and constructed from rugged MIL-SPEC materials, INFORCE is committed to delivering the most intuitive and high-performing lights that industry professionals and enthusiasts expect.
Address: 2201 Heritage Pkwy
Zip Code: 76063
Location: Mansfield, TX
Main Phone Number: 817-381-4551