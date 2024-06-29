AI-Driven Automated Reporting for Modern Policing
KARDA is revolutionizing law enforcement by turning body-worn camera (BWC) video into fully drafted, customizable police reports—delivering major time savings, improved accuracy, and streamlined workflows for agencies.
Why KARDA Matters
1. Reduce paperwork burden. Many officers spend 2–4 hours daily on narrative reports. KARDA cuts that down to minutes by automating drafting and context integration.
2. Improve report quality & consistency. Our AI extracts relevant facts, identifies key details, and incorporates agency policies and context to produce more accurate, standardized reports.
3. Deploy rapidly, scale easily. Whether cloud or on-premises, KARDA is built to adapt to each agency’s infrastructure and RMS environment.
Core Capabilities & Features
1. Full video-to-report automation. Analyze bodycam footage, interview video, and other sources to draft full police reports automatically.
2. Contextual integrations. Pull in additional data (CAD, RMS, policy databases) to enrich reports and reduce manual lookups and data entry.
3. Customizable report templates. Tailored to each agency’s format and workflow requirements.
4. Scalable architecture. Supports long-form video (5+ hours), multiuser access, and heavy usage across large jurisdictions.
5. Flexible deployment models. Cloud, on-premises, or hybrid deployment depending on agency needs and IT requirements.
KARDA is revolutionizing law enforcement by turning body-worn camera (BWC) video into fully drafted, customizable police reports—delivering major time savings, improved accuracy, and streamlined workflows for agencies.
Why KARDA Matters
1. Reduce paperwork burden. Many officers spend 2–4 hours daily on narrative reports. KARDA cuts that down to minutes by automating drafting and context integration.
2. Improve report quality & consistency. Our AI extracts relevant facts, identifies key details, and incorporates agency policies and context to produce more accurate, standardized reports.
3. Deploy rapidly, scale easily. Whether cloud or on-premises, KARDA is built to adapt to each agency’s infrastructure and RMS environment.
Core Capabilities & Features
1. Full video-to-report automation. Analyze bodycam footage, interview video, and other sources to draft full police reports automatically.
2. Contextual integrations. Pull in additional data (CAD, RMS, policy databases) to enrich reports and reduce manual lookups and data entry.
3. Customizable report templates. Tailored to each agency’s format and workflow requirements.
4. Scalable architecture. Supports long-form video (5+ hours), multiuser access, and heavy usage across large jurisdictions.
5. Flexible deployment models. Cloud, on-premises, or hybrid deployment depending on agency needs and IT requirements.
Address: 548 Market Street, PMB 340666 San Francisco, CA
Zip Code: 94104
Main Phone Number: (562) 314-8142