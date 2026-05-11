A 37-second sweep and qualified immunity

RUSSELL v. COMSTOCK, 2026 WL 508483 (7th Cir. 2026)

The home remains the core of Fourth Amendment protection. That rule has not changed. Warrantless entry into a residence is presumptively unreasonable. But in Russell v. Comstock (also referenced as Russell v. Powell), the 7th Circuit held an officer was still entitled to qualified immunity for a brief warrantless sweep of an apartment after a stabbing. Watch for this distinction: The court did not say the entry was clearly constitutional. It said the law did not clearly establish this very limited search was unconstitutional. That distinction matters.

In Racine, Wisconsin, officers responded to an assault call at an apartment building. When the first officer arrived, he found Willie Cannon outside the building with a stab wound to the chest. Cannon identified Johnnie Russell as the person who stabbed him. Officers learned both men lived in the same building — Cannon in apartment 103 and Russell in apartment 202. Cannon was taken to the hospital.

More officers arrived later and met with the building manager. The officers discovered one of Russell’s vehicles was missing, but they also received conflicting information about whether Russell returned to his apartment. Before entering, one investigator told the others he intended to seek a warrant for Russell’s apartment, but they first needed to secure the apartment “to make sure he’s not in there, make sure he’s not hurt or anything.”

After confirming the search was to be a “person-to-person welfare check,” the manager unlocked the apartment door. Officer Colin Powell (no, not that Colin Powell) conducted a quick sweep of Russell’s apartment. The sweep lasted only 37 seconds. No one was found inside. Later that day, officers obtained a warrant and conducted a full search of the unit.

At trial, Russell challenged the 37-second prewarrant sweep of his apartment. He did not challenge the warrant or the later full search or claim anything seen during the brief entry contributed to the warrant application. The trial court granted summary judgment, finding the brief prewarrant search was reasonable under the Fourth Amendment given the violent nature of the offense, uncertainty about who might be inside and the limited, safety-focused scope of the search.

On appeal, the practical damages question was thin, but Russell’s lawyer claimed there were possible nominal damages and emotional-distress damages.

The appellate court skipped the constitutional merits and went straight to qualified immunity. Once qualified immunity is raised, the court emphasized, the plaintiff must point to a closely analogous case or show the violation was obvious. Russell did neither.

In violent crime scenes, officers may get some legal breathing room when acting to check for injured persons — but that room often comes from qualified immunity, not from a clean judicial endorsement of the entry itself.

The 7th Circuit panel reasoned the relevant doctrine here was not limited to narrow “protective sweep” cases tied to in-home arrests. Instead, the more relevant body of law involved the exceptions related to emergency aid and exigent circumstances. Under those doctrines, officers may enter a home without a warrant when they reasonably believe someone inside may be injured or in need of immediate aid.

That mattered because there was established case law from the U.S. Supreme Court recognizing officers may make quick warrantless entries to look for injured persons after violent incidents. (For reference, see my recent analysis of the United States v. Rowell case, which references the emergency-aid doctrine as explained by SCOTUS in Case v. Montana.)

The court of appeals relied heavily on earlier cases holding officers do not need certainty that someone inside is injured. Rather, they need an objectively reasonable basis to think someone might be. And here, officers knew there had been a stabbing in the building, knew Russell was unaccounted for, knew his apartment was in the same building, and had mixed information about whether he may have returned there. That was enough, at least for the purposes of qualified immunity.

Russell argued the emergency aid theory failed because officers had been told he may have left in a vehicle. But the court rejected that argument because the information was less than certain. Officers were also told he might have returned upstairs. Existing case law made clear that officers do not act unreasonably simply because there is an alternative possibility. They are allowed to pursue conflicting theories in a fluid situation.

Russell also argued the delay defeated exigency. The first officer arrived around 13:15, but Powell’s sweep did not occur until about 14:43. That was a troubling point, and even the concurring judge noted discomfort with the government’s exigency theory after that much time had passed. But qualified immunity still applied.

The court noted its own precedent had upheld emergency aid entries after delays of over an hour, two hours and even longer in some circumstances. The court refused to create a bright line rule that the emergency disappears after a certain number of minutes. If officers reasonably believe someone may still be injured, the passage of time alone does not necessarily make the search clearly unconstitutional.

The court also focused on the limited scope of the entry. Detective Powell’s search lasted only 37 seconds. No one argued the officers rummaged, searched containers or exceeded the scope needed to check for injured persons. The limited nature of the sweep reinforced the conclusion that a reasonable officer would not have understood the entry to be clearly unlawful.

So, the officers won — not because the court definitively held the entry constitutional, but because Russell could not show every reasonable officer would have known the entry violated the Fourth Amendment.

Here are some takeaways for officers:



A short entry is still a search.

Entering an apartment without a warrant is serious business, even if it lasts less than a minute.

Emergency aid is judged by reasonableness, not certainty.

Officers do not need ironclad proof that someone inside is injured. They need an objectively reasonable basis to think someone may need immediate help.

If officers are told the suspect may have fled but also may have returned inside, they may be allowed to act on the possibility that someone inside is hurt.

Conflicting information does not automatically defeat exigency, and delay does not automatically kill the emergency.

Time matters, but there is no fixed cut-off. Courts look at whether the need for aid may still exist.

Qualified immunity is not the same thing as constitutional approval.

An officer can win on qualified immunity even where a court is uneasy about the warrantless entry.

Russell v. Comstock is not a green light for warrantless apartment sweeps. It is a reminder that in violent crime scenes, officers may get some legal breathing room when acting to check for injured persons — but that room often comes from qualified immunity, not from a clean judicial endorsement of the entry itself. Qualified immunity can protect a close call, but it does not turn that close call into a blank check.

Read more Ken Wallentine case reviews here.