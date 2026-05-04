You own the force you direct

PAYNE v. MOSER, 2026 WL 980234 (4th Cir. 2026)

Payne v. Moser is not a subtle case. It is about a pursuit, a tactical vehicle intercept and a shooting. But underneath all of that, it is really about something else. What happens when a supervisor directs force — and that force goes bad?

In Fairfax County, Virginia, police detectives suspected Jeffery Payne was dealing drugs. They set up a controlled buy in a shopping center parking lot using a confidential informant. Payne arrived but became suspicious and attempted to flee in a vehicle. Officers pursued.

At some point the sergeant in charge, Joshua Moser, made the decision to end the chase with a tactical vehicle intercept (TVI) — a maneuver designed to forcibly stop a fleeing car. Officers executed the TVI, ramming Payne’s car, which spun out and crashed. Seconds later, Sergeant Moser thought he saw Payne reaching for a gun and shot him through the vehicle’s back window. (Payne was later discovered to be unarmed.)

The decision to execute the TVI set the course for this case. Under Supreme Court precedent, applied in this case by the 4th Circuit, an intentional tactical vehicle intercept constitutes a Fourth Amendment seizure. That is the starting gun for constitutional analysis. And once an officer effects a seizure, we are in Graham v. Connor analysis territory — everything that follows is judged for reasonableness.

The district court granted summary judgment for the officer. The 4th Circuit reversed — at least in part. Why? Because the facts did not line up cleanly enough to say, as a matter of law, the force was reasonable.

The appellate court considered two key issues:



Did the use of a TVI to stop Payne from fleeing constitute excessive force? Was the subsequent shooting justified?

Another question, and just as important, is whether Sergeant Moser could be held responsible for the other officers’ actions, which he directed.

Command responsibility is not theoretical. This case is a reminder of something that often gets lost in real-world policing. If you direct the force, you own the force just as if you had used it yourself. The court did not treat the sergeant as a passive observer. It treated him as a decision-maker. That vitally mattered in the qualified immunity analysis.

Payne v. Moser is not about whether the officers were right or wrong. It is about who gets to decide. And in this case, the appellate court ruled a jury gets that responsibility.

Too often, we make a quiet assumption in the field that the officer who pulls the trigger — or makes the contact — carries the legal risk. That’s not always so. If a supervisor is calling the shots, setting the plan, or directing the maneuver, the court is going to look directly at how the decisions were made. You can’t hide behind the fact that someone else executed the decision.

It’s important to point out the court classified a TVI as a seizure. (Note: This analysis also applies to other types of vehicle interdiction techniques, such as a pursuit intervention technique, or PIT.) This places vehicle interdiction tactics squarely within Fourth Amendment seizure scrutiny, not just policy compliance, and underscores that the decision to initiate a vehicle interdiction must be reasonable. To pass muster, the level of threat must justify the level of force, and the risk to both the public and the suspect is always part of the analysis. In other words, a vehicle interdiction tactic is not just a driving tactic. It is a use-of-force decision. And it will be judged exactly that way.

The second issue is where things tighten. After Payne’s vehicle was forced to a stop, he was shot by Sgt. Moser. The Fourth Circuit did not decide whether the shooting was justified. Instead, it said something more troubling for the officers’ defense: A jury could find that it was not. Once a case reaches that point, the officer is no longer shielded by summary judgment based on qualified immunity. The decision moves out of the judge’s hands and into the hands of a jury. And juries do not evaluate force the way officers do.

Courts grant summary judgment when the facts are clear enough that no reasonable jury could disagree. That did not happen here because there were factual disputes about:



The threat Payne actually posed

The necessity of the TVI

The immediacy of the danger at the time of the shooting

The role the sergeant played in directing the actions of law enforcement

Those are the exact pressure points in any use-of-force case. And when those points are disputed, the case usually goes before a jury.

There is something else in the opinion that should not be overlooked. The court took judicial notice of the department’s general orders (i.e., department policies). That means policy came into play without needing to be proven through testimony. And once policy is considered as a factor in a case, it becomes a measuring stick. Department policy does not create the constitutional standard — but it can be a powerful piece of how a jury understands what “reasonable” looks like.

Things to remember from Payne v. Moser:



A vehicle interdiction tactic is force . Treat it like any other use-of-force decision, because the courts will.

. Treat it like any other use-of-force decision, because the courts will. The seizure starts earlier than you think . The moment you intentionally stop that vehicle, by whatever means, the Fourth Amendment is in play.

. The moment you intentionally stop that vehicle, by whatever means, the Fourth Amendment is in play. Supervisors are not insulated . If you direct the action, you will be judged on your decisions.

. If you direct the action, you will be judged on your decisions. Summary judgment based on qualified immunity is fragile . If the facts relating to threat, necessity or timing are even slightly disputed, the case likely goes to a jury.

. If the facts relating to threat, necessity or timing are even slightly disputed, the case likely goes to a jury. Policy will follow you into court. Even if policy is not the legal standard, it will shape how your actions are viewed.

Payne v. Moser is not about whether the officers were right or wrong. It is about who gets to decide. And in this case, the appellate court ruled a jury gets that responsibility.

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