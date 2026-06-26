LETS Corporation - Tactical Communications Grant Assistance Program

About LETS Corporation

LETS is a trusted provider of tactical communication, surveillance, and crisis response technologies for law enforcement and public safety agencies nationwide. The company maintains independent ISO/IEC 27001 certification, demonstrating adherence to internationally recognized information security standards, and its solutions are designed to align with FBI CJIS Security Policy requirements, including encryption of Criminal Justice Information (CJI) in transit and at rest.

Serving customers across 48 states and three countries, LETS is the inventor of the cell phone body wire and a recognized leader in cell phone-based audio/video surveillance, call recording, and crisis response solutions. Its technologies help first responders, investigators, negotiators, and emergency management teams improve situational awareness, enhance operational effectiveness, and respond confidently to critical incidents.