Mike Ricupero is a nationally recognized authority in real-time crime center operations, law enforcement technology integration and biometric strategy. Michael dedicated over 20 years to the New York City Police Department, where he rose to become the Commanding Officer of the NYPD’s Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) — the first of its kind in the nation. Under his leadership, the RTCC became a model for investigative support, facial identification, data fusion and emergency response coordination. He played a pivotal role in launching and expanding the NYPD’s Facial Identification Section, helping to establish national standards for ethical and effective biometric use.

Today, Michael shares his expertise with agencies nationwide, helping them build, scale and optimize Real-Time Crime Centers. He serves as a board advisor to the National RTCC Association and is a sought-after speaker at law enforcement and technology conferences.

As Director of Law Enforcement Strategic Engagement at RapidSOS, he leads transformative initiatives that modernize public safety through advanced data platforms, artificial intelligence and situational awareness tools.

LATEST ARTICLES
Video Recording and Analysis
Integration turns always-on video into operational clarity
By connecting video, data and workflows, agencies gain real-time awareness, faster decision-making and greater confidence in critical moments
January 29, 2026 11:52 AM
Dr. Joseph J. Lestrange
Video Recording and Analysis
Supervision, culture and trust in an always-on video environment
When video is constant, unclear expectations and inconsistent review can undermine accountability, morale and trust
January 28, 2026 11:16 AM
Dr. Joseph J. Lestrange
Video Recording and Analysis
The always-on video era and the new demands it places on police leadership
As video becomes constant and often external, police leadership is increasingly judged on how visibility, oversight and accountability are managed
January 27, 2026 01:58 PM
Dr. Joseph J. Lestrange