Mike Ricupero is a nationally recognized authority in real-time crime center operations, law enforcement technology integration and biometric strategy. Michael dedicated over 20 years to the New York City Police Department, where he rose to become the Commanding Officer of the NYPD’s Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) — the first of its kind in the nation. Under his leadership, the RTCC became a model for investigative support, facial identification, data fusion and emergency response coordination. He played a pivotal role in launching and expanding the NYPD’s Facial Identification Section, helping to establish national standards for ethical and effective biometric use.

Today, Michael shares his expertise with agencies nationwide, helping them build, scale and optimize Real-Time Crime Centers. He serves as a board advisor to the National RTCC Association and is a sought-after speaker at law enforcement and technology conferences.

As Director of Law Enforcement Strategic Engagement at RapidSOS, he leads transformative initiatives that modernize public safety through advanced data platforms, artificial intelligence and situational awareness tools.