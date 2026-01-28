REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Video Recording and Analysis

Supervision, culture and trust in an always-on video environment

When video is constant, unclear expectations and inconsistent review can undermine accountability, morale and trust

January 28, 2026 11:16 AM • 
Dr. Joseph J. Lestrange, Mike Ricupero
Editor’s note: Police1’s Always on: Video Technology Week examines how constant, connected video is reshaping modern policing. In a previous article, we examined how always-on video is reshaping leadership expectations and governance. This article turns to how those decisions play out in day-to-day supervision, culture and trust.Thanks to our Video Technology Week sponsor, Motorola Solutions.
In an always-on video environment, the consequences of leadership decisions surface most clearly when expectations for officers and supervisors are unclear. Unclear expectations create three predictable failure modes:

  1. Officer hesitation: “If I turn it on, will I be second-guessed?”
  2. Supervisor inconsistency: “I’ll only review video when there’s a complaint.”
  3. Organizational surprise: “Why is there no footage?” or “Why did this become public without context?”

The result is avoidable mistrust, both internally and externally.

RTCC-driven expectations add a fourth failure mode: “Why didn’t you see it?” When agencies promote real-time monitoring or DFR programs as force multipliers, leaders should anticipate that stakeholders may assume continuous coverage and immediate knowledge even where that is operationally impossible. Managing that expectation, without underselling the value, becomes a leadership responsibility, not a public relations exercise. [1,2]

DFR-driven expectations add a fifth: “Why didn’t you launch?” Once communities learn drones can arrive first, they may expect deployment to be consistent—even when weather, staffing, airspace restrictions, equipment availability, or policy thresholds prevent it. [2, 3]

Supervision in a recorded environment

How video changes sergeant-level/lieutenant-level decision-making

The always-on reality reshapes both first-line and second-line supervision. Sergeants become quality assurance monitors for activation and tagging, coaches for communication and de-escalation, and translators of policy into street practice; while lieutenants become guardians of procedural fairness when footage is used for discipline.

PERF notes agencies increasingly use BWC footage beyond investigations, such as officer safety, training and performance management, because it captures real interactions and decision points. [4] These can be powerful, but it raises the stakes for how footage is selected and interpreted.

RTCC programs reshape decision-making by adding analyst-supported situational awareness that can influence supervisor choices in real time. Supervisors may receive camera views, LPR alerts, or RTCC-generated situational briefs while responding or directing resources. [1]

DFR programs reshape decision-making differently by adding live aerial video that can change tactics, containment decisions, and de-escalation approaches before officers arrive. [2,3] This can improve safety and coordination, but it also means supervisory decisions may be second-guessed through multi-source reconstruction that includes what the RTCC saw, what the drone saw, when it was seen, and what was communicated to the field. [1,2]

For leaders, that creates a need for consistent standards about how RTCC and DFR information is incorporated into decision-making and documentation. This can improve safety and coordination, but it also means supervisory decisions may be second-guessed not only through BWC playback, but through a multi-source reconstruction that includes what the RTCC saw, when it saw it, and what it communicated. [1,2] For leaders, that creates a need for consistent standards about how RTCC information is incorporated into decision-making and documentation.

Coaching vs. discipline tensions

If video review is experienced as “gotcha,” officers will resist it, either subtly or openly through activation drift, minimal engagement, or reduced discretionary activity. A major research and leadership theme is that BWCs do not produce consistent benefits automatically; organizational culture and context matters. [5] A workable approach is to separate (as much as possible) routine coaching review (developmental, frequent, structured), from misconduct and critical incident review (investigative, rights-protected, formally documented).

Major Cities Chiefs have emphasized the sensitivity of BWC review after critical incidents, and how agencies structure review can affect fairness, trust and accountability in those highest-stakes cases. [6]

This same coaching-versus-discipline tension can expand in RTCC environments. If officers believe RTCC monitoring is primarily being used to “catch errors” rather than to improve safety and response, the tool can undermine morale and discretionary policing. Conversely, if RTCC capability is treated as a safety and coordination asset with clear guardrails, it can support coaching, better documentation, and better tactical outcomes.

The tension can expand further in DFR environments if drone video is perceived as “surveillance of officers” rather than “support for response.” Chula Vista’s framing of its drone program as responsible and transparent, paired with visible program information, is one way that agencies can reduce that friction by defining mission and guardrails publicly. [3]

AI-assisted VMS can also intensify or reduce this tension depending on how it is deployed. Used well, it can help supervisors find coaching moments faster (communication, de-escalation, tactics) and build learning libraries that reinforce standards. Used poorly, it can become a “compliance engine” that flags only mistakes and fuels the perception of algorithmic “gotcha” discipline. Leaders should set balanced review expectations, using AI tools for recognition, trend learning, and coaching as much as compliance, and ensure officers understand how AI-derived flags are reviewed, validated, and documented before any corrective action is taken.

The need for consistent review standards

In an always-on environment, the key question is not “Do we have video?” Instead, its, “Do we have a consistent, principled way to interpret and use video?” That means definingwhat supervisors review (and how often), what counts as a coaching opportunity vs. a policy violation, how to document findings, how to avoid biased or selective sampling, and how to ensure reviewers are trained and calibrated. Without standardization, agencies drift into two extremes, i.e. reviewing almost nothing (missing risk signals), or reviewing sporadically and punitively (creating fear and resentment).

In RTCC-enabled agencies, leaders also need consistent review standards for what “counts” as part of the record such as RTCC operator notes, query logs, LPR alert metadata, drone flight logs, and timestamps for when information was relayed to the field. NIJ’s RTCC guidance highlights that implementation involves not only the technology itself, but operational and governance considerations, exactly the areas where inconsistent standards can create risk. [1]

In DFR-enabled agencies, the “record” expands again: drone flight logs, launch authorization records, chain-of-custody for video files, retention schedules and documentation of what was communicated to responding units and when. [2, 7]

Coming next: Why integration, auditability and system design have become leadership risk-management issues in the always-on video ecosystem.

References

  1. National Institute of Justice (NIJ). Real-Time Crime Centers: Integrating Technology to Enhance Public Safety. Published April 2025.
  2. Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office); CNA. Addressing Crime through Innovative Technology: Chula Vista Police Department’s Unmanned Aircraft System Program. COPS-R1170. Published 2024.
  3. City of Chula Vista Police Department. UAS (Drone) Program.
  4. Police Executive Research Forum (PERF). Body-Worn Cameras a Decade Later: What We Know. Published 2023.
  5. Campbell Collaboration. Impacts of Body-Worn Cameras (BWCs) in Policing. Systematic review.
  6. Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA). Body-Worn Camera Toolkit.
  7. Castañares v. Superior Court. 96 Cal App 5th 596 (Cal Ct App 2023).
Dr. Joseph J. Lestrange
Dr. Joseph Lestrange is the CEO and Founder of VTP Leadership Solutions, a globally oriented consultancy committed to two core missions: helping law enforcement, public safety and national security organizations transform their stated values into consistent, real-world daily practices; and developing leaders at every stage — from emerging supervisors to seasoned executives — through education in value-based and adaptive leadership skills that are essential for navigating the complexities of 21st-century public service.

Previously, Dr. Lestrange served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer for METIS Intelligence, North America where he led the development of AI-driven intelligence solutions for law enforcement, public safety, and security agencies. In this role, he also launched METIS Academy to demystify artificial intelligence to decision makers and provide a practical roadmap for responsibly integrating AI into daily operations.

Dr. Lestrange is also a founding Research Fellow at the Future Policing Institute’s Center on Policing and Artificial Intelligence (COP-AI) and serves as a Board Advisor to Crime Stoppers Global Solutions and a member of the Corporation Counsel for the National Police Athletic / Activities League.

Dr. Joseph J. Lestrange served over three decades as a commissioned federal law enforcement officer in multiple international, national, regional, and local leadership roles. In his last year of government service, Dr. Lestrange was appointed as Senior Agency Official to the U.S. Council on Transnational Organized Crime - Strategic Division, created by the President of the United States via Executive Order to develop “whole of government” solutions to complex public safety and national security challenges.

He retired from federal service in June 2022 as the Division Chief of the Public Safety & National Security Division at Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Headquarters, where he provided executive oversight for strategic planning, budget formulation, stakeholder engagement, and resource development. In this role, he led multiple law enforcement intelligence, interdiction, and investigation units; oversaw agency programs, federal task forces, multi-agency operational centers; and directed case coordination initiatives across the globe.

To prepare future leaders, Dr. Lestrange is also a Course Developer and Adjunct Professor in Criminal Justice Management, Leadership Studies, Organizational Assessment and Design for Tiffin University’s doctoral programs in Criminal Justice, Global Leadership and Change Management; and an Adjunct Professor at Indiana Institute of Technology’s, College of Business and Continuing Professional Studies for MBA and undergraduate courses in Strategy, Sustainability, Homeland Security, and Emergency Management. He has also supervised doctoral level research and PhD dissertations in the areas of Police Recruitment & Retention, Adaptive Leadership, and Leading Multi-generational work forces.

Passionate about the continued advancement of policing, he is a contributing author to Lexipol: Police 1, authored a blueprint titled “The Way Forward: A Bedrock (25-Point) Plan for Public Safety, Community Investment, and Criminal Justice Reform,” and will soon release a non-fiction book titled “The Next Watch: Four Guiding Leadership Principles for the Future of Policing.”
Mike Ricupero
Mike Ricupero is a nationally recognized authority in real-time crime center operations, law enforcement technology integration and biometric strategy. Michael dedicated over 20 years to the New York City Police Department, where he rose to become the Commanding Officer of the NYPD’s Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) — the first of its kind in the nation. Under his leadership, the RTCC became a model for investigative support, facial identification, data fusion and emergency response coordination. He played a pivotal role in launching and expanding the NYPD’s Facial Identification Section, helping to establish national standards for ethical and effective biometric use.

Today, Michael shares his expertise with agencies nationwide, helping them build, scale and optimize Real-Time Crime Centers. He serves as a board advisor to the National RTCC Association and is a sought-after speaker at law enforcement and technology conferences.

As Director of Law Enforcement Strategic Engagement at RapidSOS, he leads transformative initiatives that modernize public safety through advanced data platforms, artificial intelligence and situational awareness tools.