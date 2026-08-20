Milestone Systems is a global leader in data-driven video technology —built not only for safety and security, but also for enhancing operations, protecting privacy, and unlocking valuable business insights. Milestone delivers trusted video solutions that help organizations protect people and property, manage complexity with confidence, and explore new opportunities with intelligence and integrity. Whether you are safeguarding critical infrastructure, running a global retail chain, or transforming city surveillance, Milestone XProtect is built to adapt, scale, and grow with your needs .Milestone believes that video technology should work for people, not just for infrastructure. That’s why Milestone brings together the power of open-platform software, smart analytics, and a vibrant partner ecosystem —all delivered through a people-first philosophy and a responsible technology mindset. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Denmark, Milestone operates as a standalone company within the Canon Group. With over 500,000 installations globally, presence in 150+ countries, and a network of certified partners, Milestone serves customers of every size, across every industry —from hospitals and schools to airports and city centers.
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Book a Demo: https://www.milestonesys.com/campaigns/book-a-demo/
Contact Sales: https://www.milestonesys.com/support/contact-sales/