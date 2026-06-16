Mobile Terms of Service

These SMS Terms of Service (the “Terms”) govern participation in the Police1 Mobile Messaging program (the “Program”) operated by Lexipol, LLC (“Police1,” “we,” “us,” or “our”). By enrolling in, signing up for, or otherwise consenting to receive text messages through the Program, you agree to these Terms.

PROGRAM DESCRIPTION

The Program provides subscribers with updates, alerts, and promotional messages related to law enforcement news, training, products, services, and resources relevant to public safety professionals.

CONSENT TO RECEIVE MESSAGES

By providing your mobile phone number and opting into the Program, you expressly consent to receive recurring automated, promotional, and informational text messages from or on behalf of Police1 at the number you provided. Your consent is not a condition of any purchase. You represent that you are the authorized user of the mobile phone number you provide and that you have authority to agree to these Terms.

MESSAGE FREQUENCY

Message frequency may vary. You may receive recurring messages based on your engagement, preferences, and interactions with Police1.

MESSAGE AND DATA RATES

Message and data rates may apply depending on your mobile carrier and mobile service plan. Police1 is not responsible for any messaging or data charges imposed by your carrier.

OPT-OUT

You may opt out of receiving SMS messages at any time by replying STOP to any message you receive from the Program. After you opt out, you will no longer receive SMS messages from Police1 through the Program unless you re-enroll. You may receive one final message confirming your opt-out request.

HELP AND CUSTOMER CARE

For help with the Program, reply HELP to any message or contact us at:



SUPPORTED CARRIERS AND DELIVERY

Delivery of text messages is subject to effective transmission by your mobile carrier and is not guaranteed. Carriers are not liable for delayed or undelivered messages.

ELIGIBILITY AND MOBILE NUMBER CHANGES

You must be a resident of the United States and at least 18 years old, or the age of majority in your jurisdiction, to participate in the Program. If you change, forfeit, or deactivate the mobile phone number you used to enroll in the Program, you agree to promptly opt out or notify us at support@police1.com before the change takes effect.

PRIVACY

Information collected in connection with the Program will be handled in accordance with our Privacy Policy, available at: https://www.lexipol.com/privacy-policy

MODIFICATIONS AND TERMINATION

We may modify or terminate the Program or these Terms at any time, in our discretion. Any changes will be effective when posted to our website or otherwise communicated to you. Your continued participation in the Program after any change becomes effective constitutes your acceptance of the revised Terms.

LIMITATION OF LIABILITY

To the fullest extent permitted by law, Police1 and its affiliates, officers, directors, employees, agents, and service providers will not be liable for any indirect, incidental, special, consequential, or punitive damages, or for any loss of profits, revenues, data, or business opportunities, arising out of or relating to the Program or these Terms, even if advised of the possibility of those damages. To the fullest extent permitted by law, Police1’s total liability for any claim arising out of or relating to the Program or these Terms will not exceed $100.

INDEMNIFICATION

You agree to defend, indemnify, and hold harmless Police1 and its affiliates, officers, directors, employees, agents, and service providers from and against any claims, losses, liabilities, damages, judgments, awards, costs, and expenses, including reasonable attorneys’ fees, arising out of or relating to your violation of these Terms, your misuse of the Program, or your provision of a mobile phone number that you are not authorized to use.

GOVERNING LAW

These Terms are governed by the laws of the State of Texas, without regard to conflict of laws principles. Any legal action or proceeding arising out of or relating to these Terms or the Program must be brought exclusively in the state or federal courts located in Collin County, TX, and each party irrevocably submits to the jurisdiction of those courts.

GENERAL TERMS

If any provision of these Terms is held to be invalid or unenforceable, the remaining provisions will remain in full force and effect. Our failure to enforce any provision of these Terms will not constitute a waiver of that provision or any other provision. These Terms constitute the entire agreement between you and Police1 with respect to the Program.

CONTACT INFORMATION

If you have any questions about these Terms or the Program, please contact us at support@police1.com or visit https://www.police1.com.

EFFECTIVE DATE

These Terms are effective as of June 2026.