Multitude Insights was founded by veterans of law enforcement, military, and national security who’ve lived these gaps firsthand. We’re building tools that reduce friction, surface the intel that matters, and help teams move faster. Our platform, BLTN, makes it easy to create, manage, and share bulletins—across units, departments, and regions. It fits into existing workflows, doesn’t require an IT overhaul, and actually saves time. The goal is simple: better coordination, stronger cases, safer outcomes.