Breaking ground, building trust: A Black woman’s 40-year career in policing

In this episode of the Policing Matters podcast, host Jim Dudley sits down with Brenda Tate, a trailblazer whose 40-year career with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police unfolded at a time when few women wore the badge and even fewer Black women were in uniform. Tate reflects on breaking barriers in the 1970s while navigating racism, sexism, personal loss and addiction — experiences she chronicles in her memoir, “Journal of a Black Woman in Blue: Navigating Abuse, Addiction, Racism, and Society.” Her story offers a candid look at survival, service and what it takes to rebuild trust, purpose and identity in policing.

Handpicked for both witness protection and dignitary protection, Tate earned the confidence of department leadership during some of Pittsburgh’s most challenging years. She helped establish the city’s witness protection unit amid escalating gang violence, applying both tactical skill and lived experience to protect vulnerable witnesses. Later, her work in dignitary protection placed her alongside presidents, world leaders and civil rights icon Rosa Parks — assignments that highlighted the quiet responsibility and professionalism behind the scenes. For Tate, these roles were more than career milestones; they affirmed that perseverance and accountability can redefine both reputation and self-worth.

What it was like to join policing in the 1970s as one of the few women in uniform

How a 40-year Pittsburgh career led from street patrol to witness and dignitary protection

What it took to help launch a city witness protection unit during rising gang violence

What protecting presidents and Rosa Parks taught her about leadership and professionalism

How resilience, recovery and mentorship shaped her legacy for the next generation of women in law enforcement

