NITV Federal Services (NFS) is the trusted leader in advanced truth verification technology, built specifically to meet the high stakes demands of law enforcement, military, and intelligence agencies. As the sole manufacturer and developer of the patented Computer Voice Stress Analyzer ® (CVSA®), NFS provides agencies with a highly accurate, non-invasive, and field-proven investigative tool. It serves as a decisive alternative to the outdated polygraphs, significantly streamlining criminal interrogations, cold case breakthroughs, and highly efficient, and accurate, pre-employment background vetting.
Engineered to withstand the rigors of active duty, NFS produces specialized systems featuring custom-configured, secure operating systems and ruggedized hardware. Beyond supplying elite hardware, NFS is a dedicated partner in agency success. We provide comprehensive, certified examiner training and support career-long proficiency through the National Association of Computer Voice Stress Analysts (NACVSA) and annual advanced training conferences.
With an established reputation for speed, precision, and ease of use in the interview room, NFS equips public safety agencies with the critical technology and tactical expertise required to close cases faster, vet candidates with confidence, and protect their communities by identifying the guilty and eliminating the innocent.
Engineered to withstand the rigors of active duty, NFS produces specialized systems featuring custom-configured, secure operating systems and ruggedized hardware. Beyond supplying elite hardware, NFS is a dedicated partner in agency success. We provide comprehensive, certified examiner training and support career-long proficiency through the National Association of Computer Voice Stress Analysts (NACVSA) and annual advanced training conferences.
With an established reputation for speed, precision, and ease of use in the interview room, NFS equips public safety agencies with the critical technology and tactical expertise required to close cases faster, vet candidates with confidence, and protect their communities by identifying the guilty and eliminating the innocent.
Address: 11400 FORTUNE CIRCLE, WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA
Zip Code: 33414
Main Phone Number: 561-798-6280 Toll free: 888-266-7263 / NITVFS@CVSA1.com