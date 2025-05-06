National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund announces T-Mobile as new sponsor in honoring law enforcement

PRESS RELEASE

WASHINGTON — The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) today announced that T-Mobile is serving as the exclusive sponsor of its Psychological Health Resources, the nonprofit’s efforts to bring awareness and solutions to the psychological health of law enforcement officers.

“As a proud corporate sponsor of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund’s officer safety and wellness initiatives, T-Mobile is honored to support programs that not only pay tribute to those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice, but also focus on protecting those who continue to serve,” said Mo Katibeh, Chief Marketing Officer, T-Mobile Business Group. “T-Mobile delivers the best network experience for first responders — and this collaboration is another example of our commitment to public safety. From launching T Priority — including the nation’s first network slice for first responders — to delivering rapid, on-the-ground disaster support, T-Mobile helps first responders stay mission-ready.”

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, whose mission is to honor the fallen, tell the story of American law enforcement, and make it safer for those who serve, hosts a national database of programs that promote officer safety and wellness. Additionally, the Memorial Fund maintains and publishes comprehensive details on the circumstances surrounding official line-of-duty deaths. The Officer Safety and Wellness pillar uses that data, coupled with best-practice program models, to produce programming directed at solutions to improve survivability and enhance wellness.

“Maintaining psychological health is essential to keeping our nation’s law enforcement heroes strong and resilient. We are committed to providing tools made by officers, for officers, as accessible as possible. We are thankful to have T-Mobile’s support in helping those who protect and serve,” said Bill Alexander, CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. “We depend on the support of our corporate partners who believe passionately in our mission.”

For more information on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund’s Officer Safety and Wellness Program visit NLEOMF.org.

About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) is a non-profit organization dedicated to honoring the fallen, telling the story of American law enforcement, and making it safer for those who serve. The first pillar of this mission, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., honors the names of all of the 24,412 officers who have died in the line of duty to date throughout U.S. history. Additionally, NLEOMF maintains and publishes comprehensive details on the circumstances surrounding official line-of-duty deaths. The Officer Safety and Wellness pillar uses that data, coupled with best-practice program models, to produce programming directed at solutions to improve survivability and enhance wellness. NLEOMF’s third pillar, the National Law Enforcement Museum (LawEnforcementMuseum.org) is committed to preserving the history of American law enforcement and sharing the experiences of service and sacrifice for generations to come.