T‑Mobile completes UScellular deal

PRESS RELEASE

BELLEVUE, Wash. — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced it has closed its acquisition of UScellular’s wireless operations — a big win for U.S. mobile and broadband consumers across the country. More than four million UScellular customers, including businesses, will soon get access to blazing fast speeds on the nation’s best network and have the opportunity to unlock value, new perks and savings on a T-Mobile plan. Plus, hundreds of thousands of households in UScellular’s footprint that previously lacked access to high-speed connectivity will soon be eligible for T-Mobile’s popular in-home broadband service. And T-Mobile customers who live in, travel to, or pass through the UScellular footprint will benefit from enhanced network coverage, too.

“Today is such an exciting one because we get to officially welcome UScellular customers to Team Magenta and we’re doing it with some pretty amazing Un-carrier gifts: America’s best network, value-packed benefits, and a best-in-class experience,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “We’re improving experiences for millions of UScellular and T-Mobile customers and adding more amazing employees to the T-Mobile family to help us do it.”

“For over 40 years, UScellular has been dedicated to the mission of connecting people to what matters most. The completion of our transaction with T-Mobile ensures that mission endures, as customers across our footprint will have an even better network experience,” said Laurent Therivel, former CEO of UScellular. “I am proud of the entire UScellular team and grateful for their contributions to our company and their support of our customers over the years. The completion of this transaction with T-Mobile is a win for customers and communities across the United States.”

Delivering more for customers from day one

Superior network experience, seamless transition. UScellular customers now on America’s best network will notice performance improvements from day one. With the companies’ combined footprint, both T-Mobile and UScellular customers will benefit from enhanced coverage. UScellular customers will move beyond limited roaming to a broader, more powerful experience — starting with reciprocal roaming and evolving into an integrated network experience in the coming months. And the transition will be seamless: nearly all of UScellular customer devices will continue to work on the T-Mobile network.

UScellular customers now on America’s best network will notice performance improvements from day one. With the companies’ combined footprint, both T-Mobile and UScellular customers will benefit from enhanced coverage. UScellular customers will move beyond limited roaming to a broader, more powerful experience — starting with reciprocal roaming and evolving into an integrated network experience in the coming months. And the transition will be seamless: nearly all of UScellular customer devices will continue to work on the T-Mobile network. More value, new benefits, low prices. UScellular customers stay on their existing plans with no changes for now but as networks and systems are integrated, customers can choose to move to one of T-Mobile’s unlimited plans where they would unlock added value like streaming benefits (Netflix, AppleTV+, MLB.TV), free international roaming in over 215 countries and destinations, free in-flight Wi-Fi, built-in device upgrades, and more. Customers can also choose to level up to the new Experience T-Satellite 55+ seniors first responders teachers

UScellular customers stay on their existing plans with no changes for now but as networks and systems are integrated, customers can choose to move to one of T-Mobile’s unlimited plans where they would unlock added value like streaming benefits (Netflix, AppleTV+, MLB.TV), free international roaming in over 215 countries and destinations, free in-flight Wi-Fi, built-in device upgrades, and more. Customers can also choose to level up to the new More choice, better coverage. With T-Mobile’s best-in-class network, customers will have more choices than ever before, including T-Mobile’s home broadband and fixed wireless products. As the Un-carrier expands availability of these products, hundreds of thousands more households, including those in rural communities, will have a new option for reliable, high-speed internet they didn’t previously have — further closing the digital divide.

Transaction summary

T-Mobile acquired substantially all of UScellular’s wireless operations, including its wireless customers and stores, as well as certain specified spectrum assets for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $4.3 billion after adjustments, consisting of $2.6 billion paid in cash and approximately $1.7 billion in debt to be assumed through an exchange offer made to UScellular’s debtholders, which is expected to close on August 5, 2025. In connection with this transaction, T-Mobile completed the Iowa Transactions[1] for an additional payment of approximately $175 million in the aggregate, after adjustments. The UScellular brand will transition in phases to T-Mobile. Array Digital Infrastructure Inc. (formerly UScellular) will retain ownership of a significant portion of the company’s spectrum and towers, continuing operations as a separate infrastructure-focused entity. T-Mobile expects no impact from the acquisition to the company’s previous shareholder return authorization of up to $14 billion in 2025 and will provide an update on the financial impact of the transaction prior to or during its Q3 earnings call. All amounts are preliminary estimates and remain subject to customary purchase price and working capital adjustments following the closing.

Best network: Best mobile network in the U.S.based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 1H 2025. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

Advisors

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, and Mint Mobile. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.