Srini Gopalan to Succeed Mike Sievert as T‑Mobile CEO on November 1, 2025.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that it has named current Chief Operating Officer Srini Gopalan as T-Mobile’s next Chief Executive Officer, effective November 1, 2025. Gopalan will assume the role from Mike Sievert, who has been appointed to a newly created management position at T-Mobile, Vice Chairman.

As Vice Chairman, Sievert will continue in a management role and on the Board, to support T-Mobile’s CEO and leadership team, advising on matters of long-term strategy, innovation, talent development and external relations. This transition is consistent with the Board’s comprehensive succession planning process to continue T-Mobile’s growth strategy and the next era of Un-carrier leadership.

T-Mobile ‘s Mike Sievert and Srini Gopalan at the New York Stock Exchange on Sept. 22 for an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” following the announcement of Sievert handing the CEO reins over to Gopalan starting Nov. 1

“I couldn’t be more excited to announce Srini Gopalan as our next CEO,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “When I recruited Srini to be our COO, I knew he had the skills, experience and Un-carrier mindset to lead our company into the future. Srini has been an incredible partner in shaping the future of T-Mobile as well as instrumental in leading our record growth this year and driving initiatives to serve customers in new ways and win them for life. One fact has become crystal clear: Srini is ready to lead. He is highly skilled, passionate and incredibly knowledgeable, and above all he is obsessed with taking our employee and customer experience to the next level. I have full trust and confidence in his vision for T-Mobile, and the Un-carrier’s ability to innovate to an even greater extent under his leadership.”

“I am honored and grateful for the trust Mike and the Board have placed in me, and for the opportunity to lead T-Mobile’s next chapter,” said Srini Gopalan, Chief Operating Officer and T-Mobile’s next CEO. “Mike has done a phenomenal job transforming T-Mobile into the world’s most successful telecom and a disruptive innovator for customers. By almost every possible metric, T-Mobile is better, stronger and faster today than when Mike took the helm nearly six years ago. I am so thankful for Mike’s partnership and mentorship and am committed to building on his legacy of putting the customer first — while disrupting the industry — as we continue to scale our winning Un-carrier strategy.”

Gopalan joined T-Mobile as Chief Operating Officer, an appointment made by Sievert and the Board following a well-established, multi-year succession planning process. Since that time, Gopalan has worked alongside Sievert and T-Mobile’s leadership team to deliver extraordinary results, while completing multiple acquisitions that bring new 5G and fiber network access to communities across the country and setting the stage for new growth vectors in adjacent markets — all with a singular focus: solving customer pain points.

Gopalan brings extensive technology expertise to the CEO role, powered by a customer-centric vision for driving growth through innovation and technology transformation. Before T-Mobile, he was most recently CEO of Deutsche Telekom’s Germany business, where he doubled the company’s growth rate, scaled its fiber business to millions of homes and achieved record mobile market share while earning market-leading customer satisfaction scores. He previously held senior leadership roles at Bharti Airtel, Capital One and Vodafone. In his current role as T-Mobile’s COO, Gopalan has led the entirety of the company’s Technology, Consumer and Business groups. Gopalan is spearheading T-Mobile’s strategic initiative to become the most data-driven, AI-enabled, digital-first company in the industry bringing exceptional experiences to Un-carrier customers and advancing the company’s leadership in 5G and next-generation mobile networks.

“Our culture and brand have made us the most admired and customer-centric company in our industry. What lies ahead of us is even more exciting because over the last 5 years, we have built America’s best network together with digital and AI capabilities that are far ahead of anyone else in our industry,” continued Gopalan. “Customers no longer need to make tradeoffs — at T-Mobile they get the best network, value and experience — all at the same time. This will enable superior growth and taking share in every category we operate in it as we unleash the Un-carrier!”

“Thanks to Mike’s bold vision and successful leadership, T-Mobile is the envy of an industry it has changed for the better by driving exceptional value for investors while reinventing again how companies serve customers and employees,” said Tim Höttges, Deutsche Telekom CEO and Chairman of the Board of T-Mobile US. “I’ve had the privilege of working directly with Srini, and I’ve seen firsthand his proven ability to turn vision into reality. He has the determination, expertise, passion and empathy to be a fantastic CEO for the most innovative company in the industry. On behalf of the Board, I offer our deepest gratitude to Mike for a remarkable tenure and our full confidence to Srini as he leads T-Mobile into its next era.”

Under Sievert’s leadership, T-Mobile became the first and only company to lead in both U.S. wireless and broadband growth — adding tens of millions of customers at rates unmatched by any competitor in U.S. history. During the same period, T-Mobile also added more than $200 billion in market capitalization — making it the world’s most valuable telecommunications company. Sievert hands the reins to Gopalan as the Un-carrier embarks on its next chapter of growth through scaling customer experiences, continued industry disruption and accelerated digital transformation.

