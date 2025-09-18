Why good enough is not good enough in today’s policing environment

In a rapidly evolving public safety landscape, “good enough” no longer meets the demands of policing. In this dynamic session, celebrated risk management expert Gordon Graham and policing standards and training expert Dale Stockton will challenge law enforcement leaders to embrace continuous improvement and make smarter choices when it comes to technology adoption.

The session, titled “Beyond Good Enough: Strategic Leadership for Tomorrow’s Public Safety,” presented by T-Mobile for Government, is scheduled for Monday, October 20 at 4 p.m. MDT at the 2025 International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in Denver, Colorado.

Key themes for the session will include:

Continuous improvement as a mindset

For myriad reasons, law enforcement needs excellence beyond minimum standards. Unlike the private sector, government agencies often resist change, but success requires rejecting the “we’ve always done it this way” inertia. Leaders must push for ongoing operational improvement and innovation.

The high stakes of technology decisions

Agencies face risks when adopting technology too quickly, but fear of making a wrong decision can keep agencies from making any decision – leaving them to miss out on substantial benefits. Through thoughtful adoption of emerging technologies – from 5G data streaming to drones and body-worn cameras – agencies can offset resource gaps and improve safety.

Technology as a force multiplier

Compatibility and integration across platforms – such as ALPR, RTCCs and drones – allow agencies to leverage technology more effectively. Used wisely, these tools can enhance investigations, increase clearance rates and improve community trust by delivering timely resolution to victims of crime.

Beyond immediate tactical benefits, technology can also shoulder labor-intensive duties that often drain limited personnel resources. Technology can take on tasks like automated digital evidence management and video redaction, freeing officers to focus on higher-level responsibilities such as proactive policing, case follow-up and community engagement. Graham and Stockton will discuss how assigning repetitive or time-consuming tasks to technology can help agencies multiply the effectiveness of their existing workforce, mitigate staffing shortages and ensure sworn personnel are making the best use of their training and expertise.

Investing in technology to strengthen recruiting and retention

Today’s recruits expect agencies to provide tools that reflect the digital world they already live in. Candidates arrive with powerful devices in their hands and frustration grows when an agency limits their access to critical information. Equipping officers with modern, mobile and integrated technology demonstrates that an agency values efficiency, safety and innovation. This tech-forward approach not only improves daily operations but also helps attract top talent and retain experienced officers who want to work in forward-leaning organizations.

The role of leadership in technology adoption

Is chief technology officer (CTO) just one hat worn by one of the most computer-savvy officers in your agency? Or is it a dedicated position filled by the right person for the job? Does that person hold the proper authority to move the agency forward with technology research, adoption and implementation? Graham will discuss how with savvy, empowered leadership, departments can make well-informed purchasing decisions, strengthen security and negotiate contracts that maximize value while avoiding long-term pitfalls.

Building resilience when technology fails

In public safety, communications are vitally important – a lost connection can mean a lost life. Agencies must prepare primary, alternate, contingency and emergency communications (PACE) to mitigate against potential system failures and know how to maintain operations without modern tools.

Graham and Stockton hope that, by attending this session, law enforcement leaders will be empowered to make future-focused decisions about technology investments and inspired to embrace an agency philosophy of excellence and continuous improvement.

