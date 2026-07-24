Oakley Standard Issue proudly provides U.S. Military, Veterans, Law Enforcement, Fire, EMS, and Government personnel with exclusive access to premium products at member-only pricing. Membership is free and unlocks direct pricing, exclusive product launches, special discounts, giveaways, and more.
Engineered in Foothill Ranch, California, Oakley Standard Issue designs high-performance gear built for those who serve. From ballistic eyewear and uniform-approved boots to apparel, footwear, backpacks, bags, socks, and everyday essentials, every product is crafted to deliver the durability, protection, and performance demanded by the service community. Whether on duty or off, Oakley Standard Issue equips members with trusted gear designed to support their mission and lifestyle.
Engineered in Foothill Ranch, California, Oakley Standard Issue designs high-performance gear built for those who serve. From ballistic eyewear and uniform-approved boots to apparel, footwear, backpacks, bags, socks, and everyday essentials, every product is crafted to deliver the durability, protection, and performance demanded by the service community. Whether on duty or off, Oakley Standard Issue equips members with trusted gear designed to support their mission and lifestyle.