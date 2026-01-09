Financial habits for first responders

Editor’s Note: The standard for excellence in public safety is changing. Lexipol is your partner in understanding how your agency measures up and setting a course to achieve performance excellence. Schedule a consultation with our team today to learn about our holistic approach built on Gordon Graham’s 5 Pillars of Organizational Success.
In this tip from Gordon Graham, he addresses a critical but often overlooked source of stress for public safety professionals — personal finances.
Whether you’re new on the job or nearing retirement, financial strain can impact your well-being and performance. Graham highlights three common financial concerns — lack of emergency savings, debt and insufficient retirement planning — and offers practical steps to tackle each. By building an emergency fund, eliminating debt and consistently saving for retirement, public safety professionals can reduce stress and gain long-term financial security.
Questions for discussion:
- What steps can agencies take to support financial wellness among public safety personnel at all stages of their careers?
- How does financial stress impact decision-making and job performance in high-stress roles like corrections?
- Are there ways peer mentors or leadership can promote positive financial habits among newer personnel?
- What are some common financial mistakes you’ve seen among colleagues, and how could they be avoided?
- How can agencies integrate financial literacy into their wellness or professional development programs?