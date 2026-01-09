Financial habits for first responders

Editor’s Note: The standard for excellence in public safety is changing. Lexipol is your partner in understanding how your agency measures up and setting a course to achieve performance excellence. Schedule a consultation with our team today to learn about our holistic approach built on Gordon Graham’s 5 Pillars of Organizational Success.

In this tip from Gordon Graham, he addresses a critical but often overlooked source of stress for public safety professionals — personal finances.

Whether you’re new on the job or nearing retirement, financial strain can impact your well-being and performance. Graham highlights three common financial concerns — lack of emergency savings, debt and insufficient retirement planning — and offers practical steps to tackle each. By building an emergency fund, eliminating debt and consistently saving for retirement, public safety professionals can reduce stress and gain long-term financial security.

Questions for discussion:

What steps can agencies take to support financial wellness among public safety personnel at all stages of their careers? How does financial stress impact decision-making and job performance in high-stress roles like corrections? Are there ways peer mentors or leadership can promote positive financial habits among newer personnel? What are some common financial mistakes you’ve seen among colleagues, and how could they be avoided? How can agencies integrate financial literacy into their wellness or professional development programs?

