Flying Cross and National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund launch partnership during National Police Week

PRESS RELEASE

CINCINATTI — Flying Cross, a brand of Fechheimer Brothers Company and a leading provider of uniform apparel and gear for public safety professionals, is proud to announce it is partnering with the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) to support law enforcement departments during National Police Week 2025 and beyond.

Held annually in Washington, D.C., National Police Week is dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers and providing support to their families and colleagues. It includes a series of events that offer honor, remembrance, and peer support, while allowing law enforcement, survivors, and citizens to gather and pay homage to those who gave their lives in the line of duty.

“National Police Week is about more than remembrance—it’s about responsibility,” said Denny Bogard, Executive Vice President of Fechheimer. “This partnership reflects our shared commitment to respecting and supporting those we’ve lost while taking tangible steps to better protect those who continue to serve.”

As a Blue Level sponsor and the exclusive lead sponsor of the Honor Guard / Police Unity Tour Reception—taking place at the National Law Enforcement Museum during the evening of May 12, 2025—Flying Cross is honored to join the officers charged with safeguarding the memory of the fallen. As part of its commitment to enhancing officer safety, Flying Cross has also donated Lit Safety Vests to the Metropolitan Police Department for use during National Police Week to help improve visibility for those supporting key events.

The result of a groundbreaking partnership with local Ohio Police Officer Don Campbell, the Lit Safety Vest is designed for law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMS personnel, airport security, bike patrol units, crossing guards, and other public safety professionals working in low-visibility situations.

Utilizing built-in LED illumination technology, the vest actively emits light, dramatically increasing visibility in low-light and night-time conditions while far surpassing the effectiveness of standard reflective vests and being up to five times brighter than standard safety vests.

To further extend the impact of this partnership, Flying Cross will donate a portion of the proceeds from every Lit Safety Vest sold to NLEOMF. These funds will help the organization’s efforts to support survivor families and preserve the legacies of fallen officers.

“Partnerships like this one are vital to our mission. Flying Cross understands that protecting those who protect us starts with visibility, awareness, and action,” said Bill Alexander, CEO of NLEOMF. “We’re grateful to Flying Cross for standing with us and with the families and departments who carry these stories forward.”

To learn more about National Police Week and how to participate or show your support, visit www.policeweek.org.

To support the mission of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, visit www.nleomf.org.

To explore how the Lit Safety Vest is helping first responders stay seen and stay safe, visit www.flyingcross.com.

About Flying Cross

Flying Cross is a leader in the design and manufacture of high-quality, precision-crafted uniform apparel for U.S. Military, Federal and Public Safety markets. Flying Cross is a brand of Fechheimer Brothers Company, which is a subsidiary of the Berkshire Hathaway Company. Flying Cross offers the widest array of stock and custom uniform designs worldwide. Throughout its rich history, Flying Cross has been shaping the way uniforms are made by redefining innovation through function and the use of the most advanced fabric technologies. For more information, visit FlyingCross.com.