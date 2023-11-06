National recording artist Frank Ray to serve as ambassador for NLEOMF

PRESS RELEASE

WASHINGTON — The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) is pleased to announce that Frank Ray, renowned country music recording artist and former member of law enforcement, has agreed to serve as honorary Chief Ambassador of the fund’s Ambassador Program. Frank Ray’s commitment to raising awareness about law enforcement issues and supporting NLEOMF’s mission to honor the fallen, tell the story of American law enforcement and make it safer for those who serve will make a significant impact on the organization’s mission.

In his role as Chief Ambassador, Ray will set the tone for other ambassadors by demonstrating the initiative’s goal of building awareness and generating support for the organization via agencies across the country. This is done through the vision set forth by NLEOMF and the ambassador’s responsibility to inspire all citizens year round to value law enforcement and help display the vital role it plays in our society as a way to honor the sacrifice of thousands of men and women whose names are engraved on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.

“As a former law enforcement officer, it is my absolute honor to partner with an esteemed organization like NLEOMF, which cares deeply for the men and women in blue who proudly serve their communities and fellow citizens daily while honoring the lives lost in the line of duty,” said Ray. “Being an ambassador will allow me to continue serving and stay connected to the profession. I look forward to using my platform to create awareness about mental health in this profession, lend a voice to the burden that many officers face, and share our supportive message with them so they know they are not alone.”

Because of his deep-rooted commitment to the well-being of first responders, earlier this year, Ray launched a first responder-oriented mental health campaign, aptly named “FRAY” – an acronym for “First Responders Mental Clarity.” He joined US Senator Ben Ray Lujan (New Mexico) for a panel discussion at the US Capitol, focusing on the critical mental health challenges faced by first responders. This initiative will be a cornerstone of his role as ambassador and its ties to NLEOMF’s Officer Safety and Wellness Program.

“We are honored to have Frank Ray join us as Chief Ambassador of this signature program,” said Bill Alexander, Chief Executive Officer of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. “His dedication and his unique perspective as a former law enforcement officer make him an ideal fit into our ambassador program, and we look forward to working together to make a difference.”

Since the inception of the Ambassador program in early 2022, ambassadors have served as NLEOMF liaisons to law enforcement agencies, providing training and technical assistance to officers as well as attending events as representative of the organization. Learn more about the program and how to become an ambassador here.

About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring the fallen, telling the story of American law enforcement, and making it safer for those who serve. The first pillar of this mission, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., honors the names of all of the 23,785 officers who have died in the line of duty to date throughout U.S. history. Additionally, NLEOMF maintains and publishes comprehensive details on the circumstances surrounding official line-of-duty deaths. The Officer Safety and Wellness pillar uses that data, coupled with best-practice program models, to produce programming directed at solutions to improve survivability and enhance wellness. NLEOMF’s third pillar, the National Law Enforcement Museum (LawEnforcementMuseum.org) is committed to preserving the history of American law enforcement and sharing the experiences of service and sacrifice for generations to come.