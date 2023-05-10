Stand with the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund for the 35th Annual Candlelight Vigil

Here’s how to join us virtually or in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Each year, hundreds of names of officers killed in the line of duty are engraved on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC. These names are then read aloud during the annual Candlelight Vigil to memorialize those who made the ultimate sacrifice. This year, 556 heroes have been added to the hallowed walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, which now has 23,785 names forever remembered for their service and sacrifice.

Virtual Attendance

You are invited to watch the 35th Annual Candlelight Vigil on Saturday, May 13th on the following platforms:

In-Person Attendance

You may also attend in person at the National Mall (between 4th and 7th Streets and Madison and Jefferson Drives) in Washington, DC.

General admission is behind the secured seating area, which is reserved for survivors who have previously registered through COPS (Concerns of Police Survivors). All others are welcome to stand in the general admission area, accessible via gates 5 and 8 as shown on the map below. Visitors and guests are strongly encouraged to use ride-sharing services and/or the DC Metro to access the site, as several streets on and around The National Mall will be closed.

Be sure to download the 2023 National Police Week app for an up-to-date schedule of Police Week events and announcements!