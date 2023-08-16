Photo of the Week: PD boosts lifesaving capabilities with 55 AEDs

This week’s photo is courtesy of Brandon Griffith, founder and CEO of Griffith Blue Heart, a 501c(3) nonprofit that specializes in training, preparing and equipping law enforcement for time-sensitive medical emergencies.

The Flagstaff (Arizona) Police Department now has 55 ZOLL AED Plus automated external defibrillators – one for every department patrol vehicle – funded through a $100K grant from Health First Foundation Northern Arizona in partnership with Griffith Blue Heart. Officers have also been trained in law enforcement high-performance resuscitation and systems of care developed (policies, dispatch protocols, sustainability plan, legislation compliance, medical direction, reporting portals, etc.).

Photo/Brandon Griffith

