Patrol Issues

Video: How to respond to disrespectful service

Emily Hitchings and Greg Friese break down a viral coffee cup incident and the emotional choices that protect community trust

January 23, 2026 07:03 AM • 
Police1 Staff

A coffee stop should be routine for police officers, not a test of professionalism. In this Wellness Brief, Greg Friese and Emily Hitchings unpack a recent incident where a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy received a Starbucks cup marked with a pig drawing. A moment the department called “extremely offensive, inappropriate and unacceptable.”

In a situation like this, the response can matter as much as the provocation. Hitchings doesn’t minimize the insult.

“I’ve never had a pig drawn on my cup. Pretty offensive,” Hitchings said.

In the video discussion, Hitchings also underscores the reality that many officers quietly manage on shift. “We always joked about that on patrol and you learn the safe places to go.”

Hitchings urges officers to pause before reacting.

“I think it’s only prudent to take a breath, maybe even leave the coffee shop and then decide,” Hitchings said.

Watch the full discussion for a grounded approach to choosing battles, protecting your composure and preserving community relationships, even when respect isn’t returned.

“Take a breath and then make the decision to engage.”

About The Brief: Wellness Edition

The Brief: Wellness Edition video series explores the wellness implications of current events for public safety professionals. Each episode brings a timely conversation that connects unfolding events to the day-to-day realities of first responders.

Community Relations Patrol Issues
Police1 Staff comprises experienced writers, editors, and law enforcement professionals dedicated to delivering trusted, timely, and actionable information and resources for public safety.

