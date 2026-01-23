Video: How to respond to disrespectful service

Editor’s note: How does your agency measure up when it comes to wellness? Lexipol’s Wellness solutions help agencies deliver anonymous, 24/7 support, enhance peer support team readiness, and build a culture of wellness. Contact Lexipol at 844-312-9500 to learn more or request a demo.

A coffee stop should be routine for police officers, not a test of professionalism. In this Wellness Brief, Greg Friese and Emily Hitchings unpack a recent incident where a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy received a Starbucks cup marked with a pig drawing. A moment the department called “extremely offensive, inappropriate and unacceptable.”

In a situation like this, the response can matter as much as the provocation. Hitchings doesn’t minimize the insult.

“I’ve never had a pig drawn on my cup. Pretty offensive,” Hitchings said.

In the video discussion, Hitchings also underscores the reality that many officers quietly manage on shift. “We always joked about that on patrol and you learn the safe places to go.”

Hitchings urges officers to pause before reacting.

“I think it’s only prudent to take a breath, maybe even leave the coffee shop and then decide,” Hitchings said.

Watch the full discussion for a grounded approach to choosing battles, protecting your composure and preserving community relationships, even when respect isn’t returned.

“Take a breath and then make the decision to engage.”

