Calif. deputy given coffee cup with pig drawing on it at Starbucks

NORWALK, Calif. — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was given a coffee cup with a hand-drawn pig image at a Starbucks in Norwalk, prompting an internal response from law enforcement and the company, CBS News reported.

The incident occurred on Jan. 9 when the deputy stopped at the store for coffee. The drawing is a reconstruction of the “John Pork is calling” meme, which, in its usual context, does not have a derogatory connotation. However, pig imagery “is commonly used to demean law enforcement,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The department called the gesture “extremely offensive, inappropriate, and unacceptable.” The deputy reported the cup to the store manager, who said the issue would be investigated, according to the report.

Sheriff Robert Luna contacted Starbucks’ corporate security division to formally raise concerns and later spoke with the deputy to offer support. In a statement, the department emphasized that deputies serve the community under challenging conditions and should be treated with respect. It also warned that actions promoting hostility toward law enforcement undermine public safety and community trust.

A Starbucks spokesperson confirmed that the employee involved has been fired. The company said it launched an internal investigation and apologized multiple times to the deputy and sheriff’s department leadership.

“The drawing, a popular meme with no connection to law enforcement, was never intended to be delivered to any customer — and it should not have been,” the spokesperson said.

Starbucks also reiterated its appreciation for law enforcement and said the incident did not reflect the company’s values.

The Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, which represents department personnel, also issued a statement calling for accountability and urging that the matter be handled appropriately. The union expressed hope that the incident was isolated and not reflective of broader community sentiment.