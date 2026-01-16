Video: Officer is ‘fine’ after a misfire saved his life

Editor’s note: How does your agency measure up when it comes to wellness? Lexipol’s Wellness solutions help agencies deliver anonymous, 24/7 support, enhance peer support team readiness, and build a culture of wellness. Contact Lexipol at 844-312-9500 to learn more or request a demo.

A shoplifting complaint in Canton, Ohio, nearly ended in murder when the suspect aimed a concealed handgun at an officer’s head and pulled the trigger. Only to have the weapon jam. In this Wellness Brief video, Emily Hitchings and Greg Friese discuss the body-camera video and its wellness lessons for officers and supervisors.

“Emily, he pulled out a pistol, aimed it right at the officer’s head. Pulled the trigger, and misfired,” Friese said.

Hitchings praises the quick-thinking Walmart employee who tackled the gunman.

“Hats off to that loss prevention officer,” Hitchings said. “He did not hesitate for a second to jump in.”

Friese reminds viewers that a reflexive “I’m fine” may mask brewing stress and Hitchings emphasizes that in the immediate aftermath, officers may not realize how significant the incident was.

Hitchings discusses the importance of layered peer support after near-miss incidents. Supervisors can allow the involved officer to remain operational, but check in during the hours immediately after the incident and repeatedly during the first 72 hours, when adrenaline is high and memories are forming. They close with a conversation about continued care and check ins long after the incident.

Watch the Wellness Brief to spark your next roll-call conversation on sustained wellness support after a major incident.

| READ NEXT: Supporting officers post-incident

“Sometimes we just give the “I’m fine.” To that, I would say, make sure you check up with them later. He’s coming down (from a) high-stress, high-impact event, and he still has to stay operational.”

About The Brief: Wellness Edition

The Brief: Wellness Edition video series explores the wellness implications of current events for public safety professionals. Each episode brings a timely conversation that connects unfolding events to the day-to-day realities of first responder