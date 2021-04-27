State your case: Should videos of violence against LEOs be used for police training?

This article is being updated with suggestions from Police1 readers. Make sure to keep reading for more police training tips and to submit your own comments at the end of the article.

Dashcam video of the killings of Constable Darrell Lunsford on January 23, 1991, and Deputy Kyle Dinkheller on January 12, 1998, became staples of police academy curricula and officer survival training sessions.

At the time, such recordings were rare, but since the proliferation of smartphones and body cameras, there is increasing access to hundreds of videos depicting violent and deadly assaults on police officers. But should these videos be used for police training? That is the question our columnists are debating in this State Your Case. Share your thoughts on this topic below.

The ground rules: As in an actual debate, the pro and con sides are assigned randomly as an exercise in critical thinking and analyzing problems from different perspectives.

Our debaters: Jim Dudley, a 32-year veteran of the San Francisco Police Department where he retired as deputy chief of the Patrol Bureau, and Chief Joel Shults, EdD, who retired as chief of police in Colorado.

Jim Dudley: We can all recall the training videos that end tragically for police officers that we watched during the police academy and in-service training. The philosopher George Santayana is often cited as the origin of the phrase: “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” Other iterations include: “Those who do not learn from the past are condemned to repeat it.”

I still wince when I think about the films and detailed re-enactments of the four California Highway Patrol officers killed in Newhall, California in 1970 or the FBI agents shot and killed in Miami in 1986.

Viewing body-worn camera videos of shootings or other incidents that end in graphic violence to law officers can be horrific. It may cause some to look away or reject it. It may cause some to react with anger toward the source. Ultimately, we should take an objective look at the totality of the circumstances.

Still, they are necessary if we are to examine the event sequence leading to the violence in hopes of preventing such assaults in the future. It also gives the public an idea of the circumstances that lead to such confrontations.

An assessment done by law and force experts and tacticians can directly result in training and changes to safety measures to reach more favorable outcomes.

Joel Shults: I would not argue against the use of BWC review in training, I would argue against its use without context.

Since the arrival of dash cams and bodycams, police officers and lawyers of all stripes have argued that the camera doesn’t tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. The flaws in the assumption that videos contain all the truth about an event are too many to promote a single video of a single event from a single viewpoint to make a general training principle.

One thing we’ve learned — or maybe we haven’t — is that every attack, arrest and response is unique. Shootings, in particular, are so rare and so anomalous that to make generalized assumptions about hypothetical future events and build training around them is speculative at best. There are literally millions (that’s not hyperbole, it’s biology) of sensory inputs that are involved in an officer’s lethal encounter, as well as with the attacker(s), that isolating one or a handful of training principles may miss the significance of some of the ingredients of the encounter. Even the simplified model of the FBI’s deadly mix of officer, suspect and circumstance contain too many factors to isolate.

In an interview I did with Dr. David Makin of Washington State University (whose work is referenced in an earlier Police1 article) we discussed the training value of BWC video. Makin and his team have viewed thousands of hours of police video in order to find patterns and sequences and variations in behavior of officer encounters. Using a scoring matrix of multiple factors, the team can identify and quantify many cause-effect or if-then behavior patterns that have significant value for training doctrines. This is an objective way to use dash and bodycam footage to establish generalized principles that can be validated for training purposes.

Jim Dudley: I understand what you detail here, Joel, in the intricacies and varying angles of a BWC video and how, unless under forensic examination (and sometimes not even then) can we understand the exact detail from the video.

Every officer can understand how a vehicle stop can degrade into a fatal event for officers. The video is clearly horrific and disheartening to any sworn officer and their friends and families who understand the potential of this happening on a daily basis. With any hope, people outside of law enforcement should see this to understand how the use of force at traffic stops is sometimes necessary. It clearly makes it understandable that an officer should be able to dictate when and where to stop, whether the driver or passengers remain inside or are told to exit the vehicle. It may help legislators and those who make law and policy to understand how vulnerable law enforcement officers are in such situations.

Recently, police chiefs and sheriffs have released BWC and dashcam videos to counter false representations by friends, families and attorneys who claim fault on the part of the officer rather than the suspect. I applaud the fact that agency leaders may release the videos before their policy timeline dictates to counter vitriolic claims and “calls for justice” under false pretenses.

In reality, the release of such video footage may heighten the situational awareness of officers and serve as reminders of the real threats that lurk during their shift every day. When BWC and dash cam videos are released in a timely manner, it may save officers from being hurt at riots and keep cities from being looted and burned.

Joel Shults: No doubt these videos spike officer awareness but do they help officers prevent or respond to sudden attack? We learn behavior from copying behavior. Police1 articles have addressed how many bad habits come from watching TV and movie cops. Watching attacks on officers can really sear those images into behavior templates, made even stronger by the vicarious emotions we experience while watching. I think brain research would say that learners who hear a lecture about what should have been done will remember the visual and emotional imprint more than the admonitions that follow. So, what we want to accomplish may be contrary to the actual effect.

