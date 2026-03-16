NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Peregrine-copy.jpg

Peregrine


Peregrine’s data integration platform is revolutionizing the way public safety agencies engage with their data — making it easily accessible and immediately actionable for those who need it, when they need it most.

Peregrine makes it easy for you to ask questions of your data, get quick answers, and make informed decisions. Law enforcement agencies across the U.S. are leveraging Peregrine to unify and maximize their data to expedite decision-making, optimize operations, and enhance community safety.

If you’re ready to bring data-driven decision-making to the forefront of your operations, visit peregrine.io to learn more.
Address: 71 Stevenson St, San Francisco, California
Zip Code: 94105
Connected Communities: The Future of Community Safety Real Time Policing
Leadership & Management Software Investigation Real Time Crime Centers
FEATURED PRODUCTS
3.jpg
Peregrine for Leadership
4.jpg
Peregrine for Leadership
5.jpg
Peregrine for Leadership
lexipol.brightspotcdn.jpg
Peregrine for Real-Time Operations
1.jpg
Peregrine for Real-Time Operations
Peregrine for real time ops-1.png
Peregrine for Real-Time Operations
6.jpg
Peregrine for Investigations
7.jpg
Peregrine for Investigations
8 (2).jpg
Peregrine for Investigations
ARTICLES
Real time policing webinar on demand.png
Real Time Policing
On-demand: From concept to command: How agencies operationalize real-time policing
March 16, 2026 05:32 PM
eBook hero.png
Software
Stop vendor lock-in from slowing you down (eBook)
December 02, 2025 09:45 AM
poster.jpg
Secure Mobility
Your vehicle is your office
November 17, 2025 12:26 PM
Canal Street Mardi Gras crowd, New Orleans
Event Security
On-demand webinar: Leadership under pressure: Guiding teams safely through major events
October 24, 2025 02:02 PM
VIDEOS
New Policing Matters Podcast Thumbnail (12).png
Real Time Policing
Inside Amarillo’s real time crime center and what makes it work
April 08, 2026 12:20 PM
 · 
Policing Matters Podcast
New Policing Matters Podcast Thumbnail - 2025-04-01T121449.058.png
Technology
How smarter tech use is transforming police intelligence
May 14, 2025 11:12 AM
 · 
Policing Matters Podcast
New Policing Matters Podcast Thumbnail - 2025-03-24T144419.365.png
Technology
From crisis to cutting-edge: How San Pablo PD used technology to transform community safety
April 10, 2025 11:52 AM
 · 
Policing Matters Podcast
New Policing Matters Podcast Thumbnail - 2025-02-20T100017.417.png
Technology
The future of police tech: Smarter systems, faster insights, better policing
February 20, 2025 11:22 AM
 · 
Policing Matters Podcast
ANNOUNCEMENTS
23ttHN4luDCHxYSKLnf4BheCs8.jpg
Peregrine Technologies raises $190M Series C led by Sequoia Capital at $2.5 billion valuation
March 11, 2025 09:35 AM
mmiMgYp5zWdnEQR3qNmzeIZTi2s.jpg
Leadership & Management Software
Peregrine raises $30M to help keep communities safer
July 30, 2024 12:12 PM
HOW TO BUY GUIDES
HTB Investigations Cover.png
Crime Analysis & Investigation Software
How to buy investigation software (eBook)
June 12, 2024 05:27 PM
Investigations.png
Investigation
Complete guide: How to buy investigations products
April 12, 2024 10:42 AM