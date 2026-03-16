Peregrine’s data integration platform is revolutionizing the way public safety agencies engage with their data — making it easily accessible and immediately actionable for those who need it, when they need it most.
Peregrine makes it easy for you to ask questions of your data, get quick answers, and make informed decisions. Law enforcement agencies across the U.S. are leveraging Peregrine to unify and maximize their data to expedite decision-making, optimize operations, and enhance community safety.
If you’re ready to bring data-driven decision-making to the forefront of your operations, visit peregrine.io to learn more.
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