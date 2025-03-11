Peregrine Technologies raises $190M Series C led by Sequoia Capital at $2.5 billion valuation

PRESS RELEASE

SAN FRANCISCO — Peregrine Technologies today announced it raised a $190 million Series C at a $2.5 billion valuation led by Sequoia Capital with participation from current investors including Goldcrest Capital, Friends & Family Capital, Fifth Down Capital, OG Venture Partners, and Godfrey Capital. Peregrine has emerged as the leading decision-support platform for public safety and law enforcement agencies in America. The company is rapidly expanding across state and local governments in the United States and with a selection of international law enforcement and security agencies.

“Peregrine is committed to delivering the best software and the most capable engineering talent into the public safety domain. This significant investment led by Sequoia Capital will unlock even greater development of cutting-edge technologies to support a diverse range of use-cases for government and commercial organizations worldwide,” said Peregrine Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Nick Noone. “With this latest investment, Peregrine will accelerate our efforts to recruit extraordinary software engineers and implementation staff to support the awesome work of our customers.”

“Peregrine brings cutting-edge technology to complex markets that really need it. Peregrine delivers their products in a simple way that drives immediate real-world impact for customers. These customers are critical organizations whose success in a rapidly-changing world relies on technology. References spoke loud and clear: They are building on Peregrine for the future. These successful customer deployments are catalyzing fast expansion into a long list of public sector and private sector opportunities. When you find a company that can deliver such meaningful results while growing at such a fast rate — those are the sorts of companies we want to partner with.” — Sequoia partner Andrew Reed.

About Peregrine

Peregrine Technologies creates software that helps organizations integrate and activate their data for intelligence, analytics and other enterprise use-cases. Peregrine’s technology is used by government and commercial organizations for crime reduction, disaster management, fraud detection, health service delivery, and more. The company builds back-end software to integrate and model data of any type or form, and front-end user-facing applications to help people smoothly explore and engage with their data. Peregrine tripled its annual revenues each of the prior three years and recently scaled its customer base to serve and protect over 80 million Americans.

Peregrine was deployed last month by the City of New Orleans, including the New Orleans Police Department and New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness to coordinate federal, state, and local security agencies for Super Bowl LIX. For more information on Peregrine’s work around Super Bowl LIX, click here.