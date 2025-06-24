On-demand webinar: Breaking down silos: How data connectivity transforms community safety

Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!

Law enforcement agencies face complex challenges that require coordinated, data-driven responses. This webinar demonstrates how connecting teams, departments and jurisdictions through technology creates safer communities and more effective policing.

Law enforcement executives explore practical strategies for leveraging integrated data to identify crime trends, optimize resource deployment and strengthen inter-agency collaboration. Learn how these agencies enable better community engagement through transparency and evidence-based problem-solving.

By viewing this webinar, you will be able to:



Use data analysis to identify community trends , strategize resource allocation and prioritize patrol areas and initiatives.



, strategize resource allocation and prioritize patrol areas and initiatives. Leverage shared intelligence between cities and counties to reduce crime and combat cross-jurisdictional threats.



to reduce crime and combat cross-jurisdictional threats. Deploy data-driven solutions that address actual community needs to build public trust and enhance community relations.



that address actual community needs to build public trust and enhance community relations. Break down internal silos to improve coordination and operational efficiency between teams and departments.

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L-R: Major David Hill, Captain Shannon White, Matt Melton, David Rahinsky, Jonas Baughman

Major David Hill serves as Field Operations Division Commander for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) and joined the LCSO in 2008. He previously served as the LCSO’s Eastern Loudoun Station Commander; Administrative and Technical Services Assistant Division Commander; Ashburn Assistant Station Commander; Special Victims Unit Supervisor; and as a patrol supervisor. Major Hill graduated from the 289th session of the FBI National Academy. Major Hill also attended the 44th session of the Professional Executive Leadership School (PELS) and completed the FBI-LEEDA Leadership Institute Trilogy. He earned a master’s degree in public administration from George Mason University, a master’s degree in forensic psychology from Argosy University, and a bachelor’s degree in diplomacy and foreign Affairs from Miami University.

Captain Shannon White is a native Angeleno, wife, mother to twins, and second-generation member of the Los Angeles Police Department. Captain White joined the Department in 2008. As an officer, she worked in five geographic areas and held various assignments across patrol, Special Problems Units, the Venice Beach Detail, and the Hollywood Prostitution Enforcement Detail. In 2014, Captain White was promoted to sergeant and worked as a field supervisor in Southeast Area before moving on to administrativ assignments with Internal Affairs Division, the Office of the Chief of Police, and the Office of the Chief of Staff. In 2020, Captain White was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in the Community Safety Partnership Bureau (CSPB). During her tenure, she was the Special Projects Coordinator, a role that required her to develop and oversee the bureau’s strategic plan.Her efforts were instrumental in integrating the CSP model of partnership policing into the broader culture of the LAPD. Captain White was subsequently assigned to the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Division, where she served as the Department Ombudsperson and the Officer in Charge of the Career Development and Community Engagement Section. In 2023, Captain White was promoted to the rank of captain and was assigned to Harbor Patrol Division, which allowed her to return to the same division where she started her career as a probationary officer and serve the San Pedro community where she grew up. In 2024, Captain White was promoted to Captain II and assigned to COMPSTAT Division. Captain White holds a Bachelor of Arts in Human Biology from Stanford University. She is also a graduate of the 403rd session of the Sherman Block Leadership Institute and the 286th session of the FBI National Academy. In addition to her primary assignment, Captain White is President of the Department’s African American employee group, the Oscar Joel Bryant Foundation. She also maintains ancillary positions within the Department’s Incident Management Teams and Strategic Planning Group, assisting with planning for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Matt Melton leads business development and partnerships at Peregrine. Matt served in the US Navy as an intelligence officer, and since leaving active duty in 2012, Matt has been singularly focused on bringing innovation into the law enforcement and public safety community. He joined Peregrine from Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he worked with public safety executives and technology companies across the US and globally to build modern cloud technologies to address public safety challenges and missions. Matt is a graduate of the US Naval Academy and holds a Master of Arts in National Security Studies from Georgetown University Walsh School of Foreign Service. He lives in Sarasota, Florida with his wife and four children.

David Rahinsky is a seasoned law enforcement leader with over 30 years of experience, culminating in his appointment as Chief of the Grand Rapids Police Department in July 2014. During his tenure as Chief, the department successfully adopted body-worn cameras, achieved its first CALEA accreditation, and implemented progressive bias-free policing and youth interaction policies. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the Police Executive Research Forum Senior Management Institute for Police, and holds a Master of Science Degree in Criminology from Florida State University. In recognition of his contributions, he was inducted into the College of Criminology and Criminal Justice Hall of Fame at Florida State University in 2017. Currently, David serves as the Senior Advisor for Law Enforcement Strategy at Zencity, where he leads the initiative to introduce Data Driven Community Policing (DDCP) to law enforcement agencies nationwide.

Jonas Baughman is a highly decorated 22-year veteran of the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department (KCPD). He is currently a captain and assigned to the Office of the Chief of Police where he provides strategic analysis and other metrics for executive staff and completes other data-driven projects. He has held assignments in patrol, investigations, administration and crime/intelligence analysis during his tenure. Captain Baughman holds a B.A. in psychology from Creighton University (Omaha, NE) and is currently working on a Masters of Science in Data Analytics at Rockhurst University in Kansas City (MO). He is a member of the NIJ’s LEADS Scholars program and George Mason University’s Evidence-Based Policing Hall of Fame. His work has been published in academic and professional publications, as well as having earned awards from the IACP and the Center for Problem-Oriented Policing.