Cameras, connections and real‑time data: How U.S. schools are using video to strengthen safety

Even by modern U.S. standards, the May 24, 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas was shocking. Beyond the loss of 21 lives – 19 of them children – the long, error‑plagued response alarmed educators, parents and police departments nationwide. In the aftermath, districts across the country accelerated plans to harden entrances, expand surveillance and embed law‑enforcement expertise on campus.

Three years later, one trend stands out: Video is rapidly becoming the backbone of school safety. High‑definition cameras, open‑standard networks and real‑time crime centers (RTCCs) now give administrators and first responders unprecedented situational awareness, helping them deter everyday misbehavior and react faster to major threats.

From cameras to real‑time awareness

The Houston Independent School District (HISD) – Texas’ largest, with nearly 177,000 students – was one that embraced change enthusiastically post-Uvalde.

Following the tragedy – and spurred by Texas’ 2023 House Bill 3, which mandated armed security on campus, among other changes – HISD upgraded its 17,000 mixed-resolution cameras to an all-IP network of nearly 20,000, linked to around 750 dedicated video servers. These can stream live to both campus security offices and police cruisers en route to calls. Each vestibule, main entrance and hallway now has overlapping high-definition coverage. District police can pull any feed on demand, shaving minutes off response times and facilitating investigations.

Houston is far from alone in leveraging video to enhance school security:



Broward County, Florida streams its thousands of school cameras into the Broward Sheriff’s Office real-time crime center. Dispatchers can track live hallway feeds and exterior views while deputies roll, enabling proportional, intelligence‑led responses on scene.

streams its thousands of school cameras into the Broward Sheriff’s Office real-time crime center. Dispatchers can track live hallway feeds and exterior views while deputies roll, enabling proportional, intelligence‑led responses on scene. Wake County, North Carolina has networked entrance, lobby and corridor cameras at all campuses. Footage goes to a district safety office and, when needed, to local law enforcement. Wi‑Fi‑equipped buses add rolling coverage; drivers can tag incidents for instant download by transportation staff.

has networked entrance, lobby and corridor cameras at all campuses. Footage goes to a district safety office and, when needed, to local law enforcement. Wi‑Fi‑equipped buses add rolling coverage; drivers can tag incidents for instant download by transportation staff. Livermore, California connects school cameras directly to police analysts via the cloud‑based Peregrine

Common threads tie these programs together: open‑API video systems; direct, secure links to law‑enforcement partners; and policies that spell out who can view what, when and for how long. Districts that previously struggled with siloed, proprietary camera networks now insist on interoperability as a condition of purchase.

Layering technologies: Detection meets verification

While cameras form the foundation, smart sensors and analytics are also growing components of school security:



Weapons detection gates like the OPENGATE explained in January

like the AI video analytics flag loitering near locked doors, track crowd density and detect fights in seconds, alerting staff before situations escalate.

flag loitering near locked doors, track crowd density and detect fights in seconds, alerting staff before situations escalate. Access‑control tie‑ins pair door‑open events with nearby camera presets, giving security officers an immediate visual on whoever just entered.

The result is a data‑rich operating picture that shrinks the gap between incident and intervention.

The view from the road

School safety doesn’t stop at the curb, and districts are increasingly treating buses as rolling extensions of campus. In 2024, for example, Miami‑Dade County Public Schools equipped its fleet with AI‑enabled stop‑arm cameras from BusPatrol. The system automatically captures license plates of drivers who illegally pass stopped buses – a violation estimated to occur 43.5 million times nationwide each year – and issues $225 citations. Within two weeks of launch, violations in Miami‑Dade generated $2.5 million in fines, signaling both the scale of the problem and the deterrent power of video evidence.

Wake County’s buses add an inward‑facing dimension: multiple cameras, Wi‑Fi and GPS let staff review tagged incidents and merge video with location data, creating a searchable record that supports discipline and driver training.

Building a video‑first strategy

States have nudged adoption with legislation. Texas’ 2023 House Bill 3 mandates armed security and creates a mandate for physical security standards, including camera coverage. Other states, from Florida to Tennessee, now offer grants for camera upgrades, secure vestibules and RTCC integrations.

Districts beginning the journey consistently highlight four lessons:



Specify open standards. Open‑API cameras and VMS platforms allow future integrations – whether that’s weapons detection, vape sensors or analytics yet to be invented. Plan bandwidth early. High‑definition video and cloud backups can strain legacy networks. Upgrading switches, fiber runs and wireless access points avoids chokepoints later. Formalize data‑sharing agreements. Clear memoranda of understanding with law enforcement build trust and address privacy concerns before an emergency tests the relationship. Train for new workflows. Technology only helps if staff know how to interpret alerts, triage feeds and escalate appropriately. Tabletop drills and joint exercises can help keep procedures fresh.

Looking ahead

The advance of technology has made enhanced, higher-tech protective measures like these broadly attainable for school districts in the U.S., and avenues for cooperation with local law enforcement are ever more robust. While these jurisdictions worked with multiple vendors to improve their capabilities, companies like Peregrine – a San Francisco-based software company that helps law enforcement “unlock, own and activate” the siloed, hard-to-access data held by critical public-sector institutions – can help schools and other institutions collaborate with police, upgrade their safety mechanisms and reduce their risk.

Video will not by itself prevent every tragedy, but districts embracing interoperable cameras, analytics and RTCC connectivity report measurable gains: faster threat verification, reduced vandalism and a documented deterrent effect on weapons and fights. The technology is mature, the costs are falling, and federal and state grants can offset start‑up expenses.

As one Broward County deputy noted after a spate of first‑week threats during one recent school year, “Having those eyes in the halls lets us size up what’s real and get the right resources moving in seconds instead of minutes.”

For more information, visit Peregrine.