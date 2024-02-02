New memoir follows the story of a Bronx, New York City police officer in 1990’s

PRESS RELEASE

BRONX, N.Y. — Author and officer Luis A. Rivera, retired, saw NYPD as larger-than-life while growing up in the South Bronx in the late 1960s and 1970s. From the time he was seven years old, he dreamt of becoming one of them. Years later, in 1989, he was accepted into the New York City Police Academy. Soon, he was hitting the books and navigating the streets of NYC, only to discover the NYPD was nothing short of action-packed.

In pursuit of sharing his story and the background on how unforgiving the police department can be, Rivera introduces his memoir, “The 52ND,” a look back on a rookie cop dealing with the ups and downs as an officer in the Bronx, N.Y.

“My memoir is more than a recounting of events,” Rivera said. “It’s a deeply personal exploration of the human experience within the context of policing in the Bronx during the 1990’s. Through the lens of this story, I hope my readers may gain insights into the challenges, triumphs, truths, and the impact a career can have on an individual.”

The narrative aims to be both thought-provoking and emotionally-charged, inviting readers to contemplate the complexities of policing in an urban environment, while delving in the personal background of Rivera and his childhood dream of becoming a police officer.

“I hope to paint a vivid picture of an officer’s journey, capturing the essence of the Bronx during an important period in its history and the day-to-day struggles that may define an officer’s career,” Rivera said.

“The 52ND”

By Luis Rivera

ISBN: 9781663247391 (softcover); 9781663247384 (electronic)

Available at iUniverse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Luis A. Rivera is a new writer of Puerto Rican heritage. He attended film school and worked odd jobs in film before becoming a police officer. He currently resides in his home city, Bronx, N.Y.