Navigating federal grants during a government shutdown

Editor’s note: Access to federal websites has been inconsistent. Departments are advised to implement appropriate measures to safeguard operational information and ensure continuity of critical functions during any periods of limited system availability.

When the federal government shuts down, local law enforcement agencies relying on Department of Justice (DOJ) funding face uncertainty. While key grant systems may pause, agencies can still take critical steps to protect their eligibility and financial stability.

What the shutdown means for DOJ grants

During the current shutdown, DOJ websites are not being regularly updated. Agencies should refer to the DOJ Contingency Plan for official guidance.

Importantly, Grants.gov remains operational — departments can still search for and submit applications through the portal. However, JustGrants, the DOJ’s grant management system, is temporarily unavailable. Once it reopens, the DOJ will review affected deadlines and extend them as needed.

Applying for current grant opportunities

Most DOJ funding opportunities follow a two-part process:



Part 1: Submit the SF-424 form through Grants.gov. Part 2: Complete the full application in JustGrants once the system is available.

During the shutdown, only Grants.gov remains active. Agencies must meet the posted Grants.gov submission deadlines to remain eligible. Missing this first step will eliminate eligibility to complete Part 2 when JustGrants reopens.

In previous shutdowns, agencies could adjust their SF-424 submission amount once JustGrants reopened. For now, departments should treat the SF-424 as a placeholder submission — a way to hold their place in line.

Police1 GrantFinder experts recommend:



Submit the SF-424 form in Grants.gov and retain confirmation of submission.

There’s no penalty if your agency later decides not to complete Part 2.

Failure to submit Part 1 guarantees ineligibility for funding.

In short: if your agency is even considering applying for a DOJ grant, submit the SF-424 before the Grants.gov deadline.

Active grant deadlines to note

Grants.gov and JustGrants deadlines during the shutdown Program Grants.gov deadline JustGrants deadline DNA Capacity Enhancement for Backlog Reduction (CEBR) – Competitive Oct. 22, 2025, 11:59 p.m. ET Oct. 29, 2025, 8:59 p.m. ET Body-Worn Camera Policy and Implementation Program Oct. 27, 2025, 11:59 p.m. ET Nov. 3, 2025, 8:59 p.m. ET Paul Coverdell Forensic Science Improvement – Competitive Oct. 27, 2025, 11:59 p.m. ET Nov. 3, 2025, 8:59 p.m. ET STOP School Violence Program Oct. 27, 2025, 11:59 p.m. ET Nov. 3, 2025, 8:59 p.m. ET

Managing existing federal grant projects

Many agencies managing active DOJ grants are seeing messages like “Payment Requests Cannot Be Submitted.” This means disbursements are temporarily frozen until federal systems resume.

During this period, agencies should:



Review internal procurement practices and hold discussions with finance staff.

Delay or adjust purchase orders not yet submitted.

Contact vendors to negotiate extended payment terms — for example, moving from net 30 to net 60 or clarifying that payments will resume once operations restart.

Keep written documentation of all decisions and communications to support future reimbursement or audit review.

Steps agencies should take right now

To maintain compliance and financial stability:



Document everything. Keep dated records of all actions, communications, and grant-related decisions.

Hold regular internal check-ins. Meet weekly (or more often) to review project status, procurement issues, and risk management.

Avoid new financial commitments dependent on federal reimbursements unless vendor terms have been modified.

Monitor official channels daily. Watch for DOJ announcements or emails about extensions and next steps — including in spam folders.

These actions may feel procedural, but they are essential for preserving funding eligibility and accountability once operations resume.

