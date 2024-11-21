10 books every law enforcement grant writer needs
Here are books for grant writers looking to hone their craft
Looking to navigate the complexities of grants funding? Lexipol is your go-to resource for state-specific, fully-developed grants services that can help fund your needs. Find out more about our grants services here.
By Judy Riffle
I hesitate to limit a list of books to ten since I have such a long list of books I still want and need to read. However, here is my attempt at narrowing that list down to ten books that grant writers should have on their bookshelf or in whatever form they prefer to read.
This list is compiled from both my all-time favorites and recommendations from other grant-writing professionals. I hope you find it helpful and that it motivates you to pick up one of these books and continue a joyful journey of learning.
On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft by Stephen King
“Description begins in the writer’s imagination, but should finish in the reader’s.” Find some motivational quotes from this book on Goodreads. This book will always be my favorite writing book. Stephen King’s wry humor combines with his wisdom and writing skills in an effortless manner. A book that can be read again and again. Mr. King, I strive to avoid adverbs as you advise, but sometimes, I need a good adverb.
The Elements of Style by William Strunk Jr. and E.B. White
This is a must-read grammar and language use reference book for writers. It resides on my bookshelf as far back as I can remember.
Grant Writing Revealed: 25 Experts Share Their Art, Science, & Secrets by Jana Hexter
Published in 2012, this book remains a grant writer’s handbook classic in my opinion. Jana interviewed 25 successful grant writers and shared 24 tips for developing competitive, successful proposals. A book I need to revisit often.
The Essential Wooden: A Lifetime of Lessons on Leaders and Leadership by John Wooden and Steve Jamison
There are plenty of leadership books, and this is one of my favorites. And yes, grant professionals need to be leaders in their field to help teams develop successful proposals. While I am not a huge sports fan, this book distills motivational insights from a coach who led teams of people to successful outcomes both on the basketball court and in life. As Coach Wooden said, “If you don’t have time to do it right, when will you have time to do it over?” and “Drink deeply from good books.”
Scrum: The Art of Doing Twice the Work in Half the Time by Jeff Sutherland and J.J. Sutherland
The title says it all. This leadership method is widely used in successful technology companies along with other organizations, including a successful grant consultant team I currently work with. When I work with a team not using Scrum, I feel less efficient and more alone.
The Faraway Nearby by Rebecca Solnit
This book is still on my to-read list, and I have heard so many people recommend it. An autobiography and a treatise on storytelling and empathy.
Unicorns Unite: How Nonprofits and Foundations Can Build Epic Partnerships by Jessamyn Shams-Lau, Jane Leu, and Vu Le
Vu Le is one of my favorite nonprofit blog writers, and I still need to read this book about the importance of partnerships, equity, and justice.
Nonprofit Bookkeeping & Accounting for Dummies by Sharon Farris
An important reference book for nonprofits to understand financial terminology and to remember that budgets also tell the story in grant proposals.
Perfect Phrases for Writing Grant Proposals by Beverly Browning
Any book by Beverly Browning is worth reading since she is a rock star in the grant professional world. This book provides handy phrases to use, what supporting documents are needed, and other proposal tips.
Crucial Conversations: Tools for Talking when Stakes are High by Kerry Patterson, Joseph Grenny, Ron McMillan, and Al Switzler
So many people recommend this book for helping with those difficult conversations we all face.
April Dewey, a former kindergarten teacher, always told her students, “Reading and writing are best friends. The more you grow in one it will help you in the other.” So true! What books are you planning to read in the next year?
Bonus books
Here are three more highly-rated grant writing books:
- The Only Grant-Writing Book You’ll Ever Need by Ellen Karsh and Arlen Sue Fox
- How to Write a Grant: Become a Grant Writing Unicorn by Meredith Noble, Anna Nelson, and Sarah Cochran
- The Complete Book of Grant Writing: Learn to Write Grants Like a Professional by Nancy Smith and E. Works