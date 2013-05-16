Ala. police get 7 new Harley Davidson motorcycles

By John Sharpe

Al.com

MBOILE, Ala. — Seven new 2013 Harley Davidson electra-glide police edition motorcycles were officially added today to a fleet of 26 bikes during an unveiling at the Police Department’s First Precinct.

The motorcycle purchases, which cost the city $184,281, were funded through the city’s controversial penny sales tax increase in October 2012. The money comes from tax revenue raised from the city’s capital fund budget.

The motorcycles, which are the first of the Police Department’s purchases to be delivered to the city, replace older models which date back to 2005. The department also recently purchased radar equipment and four segways. The costs for those purchases are $31,240.

