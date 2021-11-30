Ala. sheriff’s office, first responders receive grant for new communications tower

By Stefante Randall

WAFF

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — After five decades, an outdated communications tower at the DeKalb Sheriff’s Office will soon be replaced thanks to half a million dollars in grant funding.

“There have been times where parts of the system have gone down in the middle of the night, and we are only able to use a certain tower in the county, which will limit the capability of the town on different ends,” said Sheriff Welden.

The new communications tower will be replaced, which Sheriff Welden said will cut down on response times for first responders and make them more competitive with surrounding agencies.

